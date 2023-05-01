A former New Castle woman has been named as Penn State University’s Beaver Campus 2023 staff excellence award winner.
Rachel Moses Zughaib, registrar at Penn State Beaver, received the honor April 13. The award was established in 1993 to recognize the consistently outstanding performance of a staff member who has shown continuous quality improvement, team spirit and excellence in the performance of assigned duties and leadership.
Nominators called Zughaib a strong and supportive team member and an efficient and inspiring leader.
The 2005 New Castle High School graduate earned her bachelor of arts degree in advertising and public relations from Penn State. She has worked in higher education for 14 years at three institutions, and has been at Penn State Beaver for 10 years, having worked five years in admissions and advancing to registrar for the past five years.
She is the recipient of past awards, including outstanding club adviser for her work with the campus Lion Ambassadors, the campus staff excellence award in 2018 and Penn State’s Commonwealth Campus Student Success Team Building Award for southwestern Pennsylvania campuses last year, with two of her colleagues.
Zughaib is the daughter of Carolle Moses of New Castle and the late Norman Moses. She is married to Gus Zughaib, and they have two sons, Micah, 6, and Luca, 3. They reside in Beaver County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.