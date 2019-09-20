A former New Castle police officer has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on charges of deprivation of civil rights, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced Friday.
The one-count indictment, returned on Sept. 19 and unsealed Friday, named former patrolman Ronald Williams, 40, as the sole defendant.
On or about April 23, 2018, Williams, at the time a police officer of the New Castle Police Department, willfully deprived an individual identified as P.L. of his right to be free from unreasonable seizure by repeatedly slamming P.L.’s face into a floor surface, without justification, according to the indictment. Williams thereby caused bodily injury to P.L. Williams had been responded to a report of a domestic dispute.
Although the indictment did not identify the victim, he was identified as Perry Lowry in a civil suit filed in 2018 against Williams, the City of New Castle and the New Castle Police Department, claiming that the New Castle police falsely arrested, detained and imprisoned Lawry after the incident and that he suffered physical injury in the process.
The lawsuit was settled in September of that year, but no details were released.
The law provides for a maximum sentence of not more than 10 years in prison, a fine of not more than $250,000, or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.
Assistant United States Attorney Eric G. Olshan is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General conducted the investigation leading to the Indictment in this case.
An indictment is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Williams, who had been a patrolman for 10 years, lost his job as a police officer on May 16, 2018, after a video of the incident went viral on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.