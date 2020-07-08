Possibly the richest man to have been born in New Castle, died recently in London.
James Blair Sherwood, who died May 18, was the son of William Earl Sherwood and Florence D. Balph, who became engaged in June 1929. William was a 1927 engineering graduate of the University of Kentucky, the son of Mr. & Mrs. R. H. Sherwood of Ewing, Kentucky. William would later attend Yale law school and was employed by the U. S. Atomic Energy Commission.
Florence was the daughter of Mary (Williams) and George R. Balph of 136 Hazelcroft Ave. George was president of Citizens National Bank. A trained concert pianist, Florence was a 1924 graduate of New Castle High, and a 1928 graduate of Carnegie Tech. Florence’s father died in 1950 and her mother in 1960, both while living in New Castle. Florence’s nephew, William R. Balph Jr., served as a judge in the Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.
On Aug. 8, 1933, William and Florence had a son, James Blair Sherwood, who was born at Jameson Hospital. Florence was living with her parents, while William was finishing law school at Yale. Later living in Kentucky, William, a reservist, was called up, and the family moved to Fort Leavenworth, and then to Detroit. In 1950, they were in Beverly Hills. James would graduate from high school in Bronxville, N.Y.
He went on to graduate from Yale in 1955, and from June 1955 to June 1960 he served in the U.S. Navy, primarily arranging cargo transport in Asia. After leaving the Navy, he worked for commercial shipping firms before forming a company with two partners, Sea Containers Inc., in October 1965. It bought and leased shipping cargo containers and equipment. The company was quick to grow.
In 1973, it was listed on the American and Pacific Coast Stock exchanges as a leading company supplying marine cargo equipment including containers, container ships and container cranes. Its fleet exceeded 36,000 units. It was supplying all the east European countries, Russia and India. By 1974, the company was estimated to be worth $110 million, with 50,000 containers, and leasing 21 container ships registered in Great Britain, and seven shoreside container cranes.
In 1976, after the end of the oil embargo, the feeling in the nation and in Congress continued to be one of suspicion and hostility toward multinational companies. In order to avoid possible congressional regulations, Sherwood decided to establish the company’s Bermuda-based subsidiary, Sea Containers Atlantic, as an independent foreign company (and tax haven) in order to allow it to grow in overseas markets with minimal interference by the whims of the U.S. government.
In 1978, the world’s largest lessor of containers, container ships and container loading equipment, began producing its own shipping containers in Broadview, Illinois. Worried about high U.S. labor costs, Sherwood decided the plant had to be the most automated plant in the world. In 1984, Britain sold its Sealink ferry system to Sea Containers LTD for $86.9 Million. By 1985, Sherwood’s firm was a billion-dollar enterprise. The company reorganized in 1990 selling certain container and ferry assets to Tiphook PLC and Stena AB.
Shipping containers were not his only enterprise. Sherwood began to set his sights on something new. In 1977, his subsidiary bought two old Orient Express carriages at an auction in Monte Carlo. He then acquired some 35 old cars and restored them to Art Deco splendor at a cost of around $20 million. The rechristened “Venice Simplon-Orient Express” pulled out of London’s Victoria Station on May 26, 1982, capturing the mystique, romance and opulence of the bygone era.
The attendants dressed in 1920s uniforms, and every original detail was restored in the interior of the cars. The new Orient Express ran from London to Calais, to Paris through Switzerland to Milan and Venice. But the train wasn’t enough for James. In 1988, Sherwood added a ship to take up where the train left off, taking passengers from Venice to Turkey and Greece. It also provided for voyages around the Canary Islands, Madeira and Morocco. In 1993 he added another train, Eastern & Oriental Express, between Singapore and Bangkok.
The Orient Express was just one of new his diversions. A frequent traveler, he decided to focus on purchasing high-end, upper-crust hotels. As chairman of Orient Express Hotels, his purchases included the Copacabana Palace in Rio; the uncompleted King’s Reach in London; the Charleston Place in Charleston; Windsor Court in New Orleans; and the Cipriani in Venice, to name a few. In September 1995, he bought the New York “21” Club, a Prohibition-era speakeasy that became one of New York’s most popular spots. Sherwood also purchased the “Illustrated London News”, a 143-year-old magazine for $1.68M.
Described as a wheeler-dealer, Sherwood brought a blunt style to the bargaining table. Once described as “subtle as a boatload of bricks”, he was an anomaly in the gentlemanly boardrooms of London. A columnist overheard him in an argument and wrote “a man I’ve never met and, as things are going, hope never do.”
At its height, the company was valued at more than $3 billion. Parts of the business were sold off over the years. Sherwood resigned leadership in 2006 when his wife fell ill and the container company entered bankruptcy. But all was not lost. His hotel business had been spun off from the container business and he had 49 properties in 25 countries at the time. Belmond (formerly Orient Express Hotels) was bought last year by a French company for $2.6B.
In addition to a home in London, he had a moat-surrounded manor in Oxfordshire, England. He married Shirley Cross in October 1977. She was a botanist and research scientist. Her sons, Simon and Charles took the Sherwood name and were adopted by James, who died due to complications from gallbladder surgery at the age of 86 .
Betty DeRisio Hoover is board member of the Lawrence County Historical Society.
