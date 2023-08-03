Jonathan “Jonny” Priano was escorted out of a Lawrence County courtroom Thursday in handcuffs.
The former Wilmington High School music teacher was on his way to change from his dark dress suit into an orange jumpsuit after being sentenced to 11 to 22 months in the Lawrence County jail. His incarceration will be followed by three years of supervised probation, and he is ordered to register as a sex offender with the state police under Megan’s Law for 15 years.
Common Pleas Judge John W. Hodge delivered Priano’s sentence after a 2 1/2-hour hearing, during which Priano heard emotional and chastising impact statements by his victims. Hodge also ordered him to surrender his teacher’s license to the state Department of Education, have no contact with the victims directly or indirectly, specifically including social media contact, and to undergo a DNA test as a convicted felon.
Priano had entered an open guilty plea on March 21 to one third-degree felony charge of institutional sexual assault and one misdemeanor charge of corruption of minors. An open plea meant the terms of his sentence were at the judge’s discretion.
Priano had been charged with those two and 24 other offenses on June 10, 2020, after one of his victims posted a blog about his reported misconduct and other student victims of his came forward. All of the other charges are dismissed as a result of the plea.
Priano was accused of having fostered and nurtured close, personal relationships with multiple female choral and music students during which he would tickle their feet for his gratification, according to court papers. The victims told police the incidents happened inside and outside his apartment and in a school classroom. The case was investigated by the Lawrence County District Attorney’s detectives, who filed the charges against him.
A friend of one victim also gave a statement in court Thursday, telling how Priano would share stories with his class about his dating relationships and provide details to them about other students, and also would make fun of some of the students’ singing voices.
One of the victims told how she suffered from diagnosed post traumatic stress disorder as a result of the relationship he had forged with her, and when she learned of his similar behavior with other students, she became so depressed that she tried to take her own life. She credited family and friends for their support through those difficult times.
The two Wilmington High School graduates tearfully told how, while they were students, Priano stole their innocence as a sexual predator who had a fetish for their feet. They went on to describe the emotional scars they suffered from being victimized by Priano, who befriended them and gained their trust, then destroyed it when they learned that they were not the only ones being treated the same way by him.
Priano’s family members and friends wrote letters to Hodge on his behalf, describing him as an upstanding person. One of those letters was from his counselor at the People in Need agency, according to Hodge.
THE VICTIMS SPEAK
The first of the two victims who gave statements in court read a letter aloud that she wrote, repeatedly calling Priano “a monster.”
She said she felt “anger, sadness and shame. I didn’t realize how much of a monster he could be until I got this news (that there were more victims),” she said. “You’re a monster and you will always be a monster.
“Today, I have the courage to finally speak up for myself and others who went through this pain,” she said.
Her mother also stood and gave a statement, encouraging everyone in the courtroom to look at Priano, “as I tell you about his being a narcissistic predator.
“You are disgusting,” she said to him.
She rebuked him for taking his actions into their church that the girls attended.
“You used God for your pleasure in being with the praise team,” she said. “Christians are supposed to protect our youths. You are not a Christian.”
She told the court that Priano made sure he manipulated all of the parents into believing he believed in the welfare of the students.
”The fact remains, you’re a sexual predator to society,” she said. “Your sexual fetishes and manipulation changed our daughter forever.”
THE SECOND VICTIM SPEAKS
“We all make mistakes, but the biggest mistake of my life was trusting the wrong person,” the second victim said. “My choral teacher took advantage of my vulnerability. I was 14 years old and he was in his 40s.”
She said she tried to hide it from her friends for a while, and she felt discomfort and would tell herself it was all her own fault, she said.
When she finally wrote a social media blog divulging what had happened between them, “I wasted so many words on you, but as it turns out those words were well spent” because they resonated to others, she said.
She told how Priano would make sexually explicit jokes in the classroom and how he shared intimate details about his relationships with other students.
”Time and time again, he failed to take accountability for his actions,” she said. “He asserted himself as a good Christian who had done nothing wrong.”
A woman who is a friend and former classmate of the second victim who was in high school chorus with her also gave an impact statement in the courtroom. She said Priano befriended her, too, and the relationship got between her and her friend.
“He told the class he preferred to date altos, and we were both altos,” she said. She also attended a program in the church that they belonged to, and she would sit with him on the bus going to band functions.
They started eating lunch together in his classroom and he kept the doors closed and would gossip about her friend and they stopped getting along, she disclosed.
When they graduated, her friend told her that Priano started texting her, too, and that he was enamored with her feet.
She said her own relationship with Priano “felt like we were dating. He said I was mature for my age and too good for the other boys in school.”
She remembered at baccalaureate that she wore white stiletto shoes, and he sent texts to her that he noticed her shoes and that they impressed him, she told the court. They went out on dates, “and he made it clear that he had sexualized me as a student,” she said. She realized that she and her friend were both friends with him at the same time. She said her friend confided in her that Priano had asked her to write an erotic story for him.
“His actions were calculated and premeditated and sparked discord in our social lives,” she said. “We were kids, we were silly and innocent and we loved music and singing,” and he stole those happy memories from them, she said.
SHOWING REMORSE
Assistant District Attorney Jonathan Miller, arguing for a strict sentence before the judge, said that Priano was not remorseful about his actions.
“I don’t think anything could be further from the truth,” countered Priano’s defense attorney, Edward J. Hartwig III, adding that Priano’s guilty plea is his remorse.
Priano, instead of turning and facing the victims and families and apologizing to them in the courtroom, sat and read his own written statement about his remorse. He apologized that he had become friends with them two girls and acknowledged it was his responsibility to look out for their well being and he should have established a firm boundary with them.
“I’m now a 38-year-old man and I’ve paid a huge price for this,” he said, noting he forfeited his teaching career, his publishing company has pulled the music that he has written, and his former wife divorced him. His two children and God are now his two top priorities, he said.
Assistant District Attorney Jonathan Miller commented, “I commend the brave young women who were forthcoming and brought nearly a decade of abuse by Mr. Priano to light.
“The commonwealth is satisfied with the sentence imposed, as being within the sentencing guidelines,” he said. “More importantly, the voices of the survivors were heard in court. Mr. Priano now will never have access as a teacher or a person to any young women or potential victims.”
Hartwig had asked the judge to delay the start of Priano’s jail term because he has custody of his children. Miller, who prosecuted the case, countered that it’s been three months since he entered his guilty plea and he had time to prepare for the sentencing date.
“The sentence will begin today,” Hodge declared.
