New Castle is mourning the death of former Mayor Wayne Alexander.
Alexander, who served from 2004-2008, died Saturday at age 67.
The last Republican to hold the office until Chris Frye was elected in November, Alexander is being remembered as someone whose passion for the community extended beyond city hall to helping cook for free Thanksgiving dinners and re-energizing the local United Way chapter as its board president.
Dale “Butch” Wehr and Leanna Hoffman, Alexander’s secretary at city hall, recall Alexander’s organizing of annual New Castle Day trips to see the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.
“He was big for people getting out and having New Castle Day at the Pittsburgh Pirates,” Hoffman said, with Wehr adding that as many as 14 to 15 buses full of Lawrence County residents made the trips each year.
Wehr, who worked with Alexander at the now-defunct Youth Development Center in Shenango Township, also remembers getting a hand from Alexander in organizing an annual community Thanksgiving Day dinner at St. Joseph the Worker Church.
“We did all the cooking for the dinner at the YDC (on the Sunday before Thanksgiving),” said Wehr, noting the food would then be kept in on-site, walk-in coolers before being taken to the church for the meal. “Wayne would come in his three-piece suits or sometimes his sweatsuit if he wanted to get a little bit dirty. He helped with the cooking and everything. He was good in the kitchen.
“Then as soon as the volunteers started to come (on the day of the meal), we’d put him in charge of the buses. We sent buses to all the high rises to bring people to the hall.”
Alexander’s drive to serve his community from outside city hall as well as from within also saw him spend time on the board of the Lawrence County Family Center. He also spent several years as president of the United Way of Lawrence County, and as assistant treasurer for the United Way of Pennsylvania.
“He was a great mentor to me,” said local United Way executive director Gayle Young. “He was able to really move the United Way of Lawrence County forward. He brought energy that we needed.
“Whenever I started here, he came and greeted me and told me that God sent him here to help me. And I believe he was God-sent to help me. He raised thousands of dollars here. He really helped push the campaign and motivate the volunteers … He had a vision, a very strong vision for our community.”
Wehr noted that Alexander “always saw the better in people.” It was an attribute that perhaps contributed to his failure to win a second term in office.
Eric Perry, owner of the Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy on Wilmington Road, was a key cog in Alexander’s campaign to get elected, and proudly notes that Alexander beat his Democratic challenger by 736 votes, “which was a record for a Republican until the current mayor (Chris Frye, who claimed the office with a 956-vote advantage).”
“I truly believe he was trying to do a good job. I do,” Perry said. “But after he got elected, he tried to reach out to all the people who ran candidates against him.
“I told him, ‘Wayne, they’re never going to like you. All they’ll do is smile and shake your hand.’ But he tried. I told him they’ll wait your term out, run someone against you, and throw you out of office. Four years later, that’s what happened. But he really did want to do good things.”
In 2006, Alexander vetoed a city council-approved ordinance that would have allowed the burning of trash in the city. Neither he nor council, though, were able to extinguish the flames of creeping debt, and in early 2007, the city entered Act 47, a label it has yet to shed.
“He tried to make the city come back,” Hoffman said. “He wanted the city to reclaim what it used to be.
“He got into a tough situation. He took over a city that was really failing and he did a wonderful job trying to help the city overcome things in every area.”
Tamara Gibson, city business administrator during Alexander’s time in office, added that Alexander “knew the city faced many problems but he was very dedicated and worked hard to do what he thought was best for the city of New Castle.”
“He was new to politics,” Gibson continued, “and, therefore, he had no agenda. He gave each and every one of us an opportunity to be part of his team, and I am very thankful for the opportunity.”
Perhaps no one knew Alexander’s heart better than his son, Jonathan, a 33-year-old accountant for the Allegheny County Controller’s Office.
“He got into (politics) because he wanted to serve New Castle,” Jonathan said. “He loved New Castle. He loved Lawrence County, not just living here but what he gave back to the community. That was the same ethos he took into being Mayor Wayne Alexander.”
The younger Alexander recalled that when his father, a Republican, ran for mayor, New Castle was 70 percent Democrat, and few people gave him a chance to win.
Wayne Alexander, though, would go door to door throughout New Castle’s neighborhoods, with Jonathan accompanying him during 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday excursions.
“We got to meet a lot of different people,”Jonathan said, “and because we went to every door, it wasn’t necessarily just voters, so you really were getting an understanding and a grasp of the people of New Castle and what they wanted.”
When his father stood up to speak at his victory celebration on Election Night, Jonathan recalls, the first words out of his mouth were “I am your servant now.”
Jonathan said that his parents separated before he began school, and though he went to live with his mother in Pittsburgh, his father would come to get him each weekend, even using vacation time to take Fridays off so he would have extra time with his son.
That kind of caring attitude also was shared with his charges at the YDC.
“He always had a big heart for the kids,” Jonathan said. “There was a program where you were allowed to check a child out for four hours. At (the St. Joseph Thanksgiving dinners), they would bring kids there on certain years as volunteers. They got to eat Thanksgiving dinner, they helped in the kitchen. They weren’t treated like prisoners. They were treated like any kid volunteering.
“My aunt would tell me back when my grandparents were alive, he would even bring the kids down to the house during that four-hour window to share dinner with the family.”
For Young, it wasn’t hard to sum up Alexander’s life.
“He loved this community, loved the people,” she said. “Wayne was a people person. I’m really going to miss him, and this community is going to miss him as well.”
