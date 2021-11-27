It’s been a few decades since the former Towne Mall — which opened in 1970 but saw a mass exodus of its retail occupants in the late 1980s and early 1990s — has seen any kind of Christmas season excitement.
Now, though, Jeff Feola is looking to bring at least a portion of it back.
Feola, a 2002 New Castle High graduate, spent several years in New York City managing off-Broadway and national touring theater companies before returning to town to establish Feola Entertainment. So far, he’s brought karaoke nights to The Confluence, revived the downtown Summer Concert Series at the Riverwalk Park and played a key role in organizing last Saturday’s Hometown Holiday Parade, Pop-Up Festival and tree-lighting ceremony.
Next up: the former mall, now known as Cascade Galleria.
From 4 to 9 p.m. Dec. 10 and 1 to 8 p.m. Dec. 11-12, he’s planning a holiday marketplace complete with vendors, food, decorations, live entertainment and photos with Santa Claus.
The space has been donated by the owners, who also will open up the former storefronts for vendors to occupy, Feola said.
“I have about 45 to 50 small businesses and vendors that want to sell everything from candles and crafts,” Feola said. “Venti Sei Winery is going to be there. Papa Gelateria is going to be there selling peppermint gelato and hot chocolate. Businesses selling cocoa bombs and soup and all kinds of things — and Santa Claus.”
In addition to vendors, Feola is hopeful that visitors will see something else that once was a mall fixture.
“One of the things I asked them is, ‘Can we get the fountain working?’” he said. “They’re working on it. They’re going to get the fountain working and have it lit up. I’m hoping that we surround it with some trees.
“There will be decorations, there will be trees. We are just working on making it look as pretty and as festive as possible. Christmas music, Christmas sites and sounds and Santa Claus. We’re going to have a local photographer there to take holiday photos for families that can’t afford family photos.”
The event also will include activities for families and children, and one local church will be setting up a nativity scene.
“Most vendors have agreed to all three days; some vendors can only do two days,” Feola said. “I think it’s going to be a really great opportunity for people to get last-minute Christmas gifts as well. I anticipate Venti Sei will sell a lot of bottles of wine. What a great last-minute gift.
“Chocolate covered strawberries and some win for someone, or a charcuterie board, or engagements of cutting boards, all make great last-minute gifts. There are people who are designing tumblers and T-shirts, great ideas if you want to get your child’s teacher something.”
