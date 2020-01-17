PITTSBURGH — A former resident of New Castle pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of violating federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced Thursday.
Zaamar Stevenson, 43, pleaded guilty to three counts before United States District Court Judge Nora Barry Fischer.
In connection with the guilty plea, the court was advised that on Nov. 9, 2015, officers utilized a confidential informant to purchase heroin and crack from the defendant. While on surveillance, officers observed a female get into the back seat of the defendant’s rental vehicle. Officers stopped the vehicle and secured the occupants. The defendant was the driver of the vehicle. The female admitted that she arranged to buy crack from the defendant. A blue grocery bag was found under the front passenger seat. The bag contained baggies of crack cocaine and stamp bags of heroin. The defendant had $1,506 in his possession, $150 of which were prerecorded official funds and the front passenger had $185 in her purse, $20 of which were prerecorded official funds.
Judge Fischer scheduled sentencing for May 27, 2020. The law provides for a maximum total sentence of not less than five years and up to 40 years in prison, a fine of $5,000,000 or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed is based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.
Pending sentencing, the court ordered that Stevenson remain detained.
Assistant United States Attorney Shanicka L. Kennedy is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.
The Butler County District Attorney’s Drug Task Force and the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Stevenson.
