The former King's Jewelry store was demolished over the course of last week.
The site is planned to become a downtown parking lot. The building at 124 E. Washington St. is owned by Enterprise Bank since Oct. 7, when it was purchased $3,814, according to county assessment records. Enterprise Bank, located in Allison Park, also owns the former Lanigan's Irish Pub at 126 E. Washington St.
