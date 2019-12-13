A New Castle Area School District maintenance worker accused of taking money from a parent-teacher group has agreed to enter the accelerated rehabilitative disposition program through the courts.
John J. Beshero, 54, of Shenango Township, stood before Lawrence County President Judge J. Craig Cox during a court hearing Thursday for one count of theft. Two other charges against him were withdrawn at his preliminary hearing.
Cox ruled that Beshero is eligible for the ARD program and will serve six months of probation, as recommended by the Lawrence County District Attorney’s office. He has repaid about $1,018 in restitution to the organization. If he completes the program successfully, the theft charge will be dismissed, the judge said.
Beshero, 54, is accused of using that amount of funding from the Croton Parent Committee’s funds to pay his electric bills. The initial charges were filed Sept. 12 by the New Castle Police Department.
A parent who administers the Croton Parent Committee account had reported the missing funds to police, who determined that three different electric bill payments were paid from the account for Beshero’s household, according to a criminal complaint.
Police said that before the missing funds were discovered, the checkbook with the organization’s bank account number had been kept in a drawer in an office in the district’s Croton Pre-K Building and that Beshero had a key to that office.
The pending theft charge against Beshero is stayed until he completes the ARD program, Assistant District Attorney Deanna Emerich explained after the proceeding. Emerich was the prosecuting attorney in the courtroom Thursday. She said that if Beshero successfully completes his probation and pays his costs and supervision fees, the charges will be dismissed.
“He technically did not plead guilty or admit to any wrongdoing,” Emerich said.
She told Cox that the victims were notified of Thursday’s hearing and the status of the case, but they did not appear in the courtroom.
Beshero’s attorney Daniel Soom said Beshero has worked for the school district for 30 years, and “this is kind of a disputed claim,” he said. He added that Beshero agreed to the ARD program “in order to get this behind him,” and he feels he is an excellent candidate for it.
Soom told the court that Beshero was terminated from his job, and asked that his supervision fees be waived.
He said he advised Beshero to not make a statement in court.
