By Renée Gendreau
New Castle News
The Rev. Dennis Bupp always answered the call.
From his initial directive from God to enter the ministry to the 2 a.m. messages from UPMC Jameson Hospital, where he served as chaplain for 24 years, Bupp was ready to respond.
“He made the Lord come alive. He lived in the Lord’s work and made it real,” the Rev. Matthew Bupp said of his 77-year-old father who died Tuesday after a nearly two-year battle with cancer.
During Bupp’s chaplaincy at Jameson, which ran from 1985 until his retirement in 2009, he counseled not only patients and their families, but also the healthcare workers.
“He was always there when we needed him,” recalled retired Jameson CEO Thomas White. “He was an exceptional individual, dedicated not only to God, but to the people he served.”
In addition to his ministry at Jameson and a 17-year chaplaincy at the former Youth Development Center, Bupp served the area’s “unchurched,” providing a religious officiant for countless weddings and funerals of those who did not belong to a congregation or had fallen away from religion.
“He impacted thousands of people through his work at Jameson, and a lot of the funerals and weddings he did came through people he connected with at Jameson,” said his son the Rev. Mark Bupp. “He left a legacy in the city with his love for the people.
“My biggest remembrance of him will always be his compassion, you could see it even at two in the morning, when the hospital called to let him know someone was getting ready to pass,” continued Mark Bupp, who followed in his father’s footsteps, currently serving in North Carolina with Marketplace Chaplains, a nationwide organization providing ministry teams for businesses.
The Rev. Frederick Gilbert, pastor of Independent Methodist Church, who will officiate at Bupp’s funeral, noted that “Like Billy Graham was chaplain to the presidents, David Wilkerson was chaplain to (the gangs) in New York ... Rev. Bupp was chaplain to all of New Castle. No matter the reasons someone was unaffiliated, he was there for them.”
Roger Cunningham of R. Cunningham Funeral Home and Crematory recalled Bupp as “that pastor we knew we could call in a pinch if a family needed someone. No matter what, he was always available.”
Roger M. DeCarbo Jr. of the William F. and Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral home, added, “He filled a void. There are a lot of people in the community who aren’t formally churched, but he took care of them all with care and compassion.
“He was one of the kindest, nicest, gentlest men I’ve met in my life,” DeCarbo continued. “He would do anything for anybody, and that’s not just a saying when it comes to him.”
A graduate of New Castle High School and Nyack College in New York, where he met his wife Arlene, known by her middle name “Joy,” the Christian and Missionary Alliance minister returned to Lawrence County in 1979, leaving behind the church he was pastoring in Florida.
“They left everything, knowing God would provide,” recalled Matthew Bupp, pastor of Ellwood Christian Assembly Church and a chaplain with Allegheny Healthcare at Home.
Along with their local work, the Bupps served as missionaries to Taiwan and Israel in addition to raising their five children and constantly seeking ways to share God’s message such as his 1980s WKST radio program “The Voice of Revival.”
Even in his so-called retirement, Bupp never stopped answering the call to serve.
He continued to officiate at weddings and funerals and also worked for Marketplace Chaplains.
In addition, he wrote almost daily posts on his blog at hiswatchmen.net, interpreting scripture and occasionally offering insight into his life, including Joy’s death in March after suffering a massive heart attack and his own health struggles.
“A few weeks ago, he said, ‘Some people want to die in their boots, I want to die in the Word,’” Matthew Bupp recalled. “I think the greatest gift he gave us was showing us how to live. He led us, and other people, on a closer walk with God.”
It’s a walk Bupp would want them to continue.
In his last blog post, dated June 19, Bupp wrote, “I do not have much more strength to go on, please pray for me until the end, and then you carry on.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.