A former inmate who befriended Steven Procopio in jail gave the jury a detailed description in court Tuesday of Procopio's account of a robbery plan gone awry that resulted in his shooting a 10-year-old girl.

James W. Sides, 50, of Ellwood City is a registered sex offender, having been convicted of statutory sexual assault. He served time in jail, then a probationary period and no longer is on probation, but is a Megan's Law registrant.

Sides took the witness stand with conviction Tuesday during Procopio's trial for the Oct. 15, 2018 shooting deaths of Nichole Pumphrey and Lawrence Cannon, both 31, and 10-year-old Amariah Emery. He told of how Procopio laid out his story of what happened the night the three were shot dead in Pumphrey's West Side house at 319 North St.

Sides told the jury, under direct and cross examination, that he wanted to do the right thing and tell the story because he felt bad for the child who died.

He said he first met Procopio, now 22, in November of 2018 while they both were on the same cell block in the Lawrence County jail. He was in for a probation violation after his conviction on the sex crime, he said. Procopio was not his cell mate, he said, and he didn't know at the time why Procopio was in jail.

He said he was friendly with Procopio and other inmates, and one day while he was visiting Procopio's cell, "he opened up to me about his case and what he did," Sides said.

Procopio told him he had been living with a woman whom he called "Mom," and a man named Mook, Sides said. He said Procopio told him of their plans to go to Pumphrey's house and rob her and her boyfriend because they were selling drugs there, he said.

Procopio had told him that their plan was to take the woman (Pumphrey) into another room "while he robbed the boyfriend," Sides said. He said Procopio told him "Mook" (Anthony Cooper of Detroit) pulled out a gun and shot Pumphrey and Cannon.

There was a sound on the stairs, and Cooper handed the gun to Procopio, who went over and shot the child, according to the account Sides relayed to the court. Procopio told Sides he shot twice at the other little girl, who fell at the top of the stairs. He missed her but he thought she was dead, and he and Cooper both decided to leave there.

"He said he shot two little girls," Sides told the court. "He fired two shots at the second girl and she fell, and he thought he killed her as well. He said he shot and killed the first one."

The younger one, who was 7 years old at the time, took the witness stand in court on Monday as an eyewitness to her older sister's death, but after describing details of that night, she said she couldn't remember who shot her sister.

Sides said he and Procopio were on the jail's Bravo block, and that he had gone into Procopio's cell that day because the corrections officers allowed them to visit one another in their cells on that block.

He told the jury that the prosecution made no special provisions for him to testify, nor did he have any prior knowledge of Procopio's case, or any requirement to testify.

"I'm trying to get justice for this girl who was killed," Sides said. He said he has a son about that age, and if something would happen to him, "I would feel hatred for that person."

Sides was questioned as a witness for the prosecution by Assistant District Attorney Emily Sanchez-Parodi, who is assisting Lawrence County District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa with the case. The trial is taking place in the courtroom of President Judge Dominick Motto.

Under cross-examination by John Bongivengo, Sides said that he believes Procopio's reason for telling him the story is, "I'm an approachable guy, and it's not the first time somebody has opened up to me." He said that several other homicide suspects also have talked to him.

He said his sentence for his sex conviction was for 18 to 36 months in jail, plus three years of probation.

He said he wrote a letter to Lamancusa on Nov. 25, 2018, after Procopio was transferred to another county jail, providing him with the information that Procopio had told him.

"I would testify against anybody who murdered a little girl," he told Bongivengo. "If I was still in jail, I'd still testify. It's the right thing to do. More people ought to do that, to stand up and speak out instead of letting life go past."

As Sides walked out of the courtroom, he walked past the deceased girl's grandmother, who looked at him and said, "God bless you, sir."

