A woman who was a Lawrence County jail inmate is facing charges after she was accused of spitting on a corrections officer and biting another one.
A Lawrence County district attorney’s detective filed the offenses against Krystal Gerstberger, of Martin Avenue in Ellwood City, in connection with an incident reported to have occurred on Feb. 15.
According to a criminal complaint, Gerstberger spat on an officer who was trying with a couple other corrections officers to handcuff her. Another jail guard tried to place a spit mask over Gerstberger’s head and she bit the officer’s hand, the report said. The guard had to hit her twice in the head to get her to release her bite, and Gerstberger continued spitting on the other officers before the hood could be secured on her, the report said.
According to jail records, Gerstberger had been admitted to the jail on Feb. 14 for a protection from abuse order violation. She was in jail on $1,000 bond and was freed on bail Feb. 16.
In connection with the reported jail incident, she was charged Monday with aggravated assault, assault by prisoner and aggravated harassment by prisoner. A warrant has been issued for her arrest.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
