By MELISSA KLARIC
The (Sharon) Herald
PITTSBURGH — A Hermitage man was sentenced to 18 months incarceration followed by 18 months of supervised release after being convicted of tax evasion.
Dustin Golub, 35, will also pay a fine of $10,000 and $510,235.08 in restitution to the IRS under a sentence imposed Thursday by U.S. District Judge W. Scott Hardy.
According to information presented in court, Golub intentionally filed to report more than $3.5 million in gross income to his business for the calendar years of 2016, 2017 and 2018. During those years, Golub owned Penn Ohio Roofing and Siding in West Middlesex.
Instead of depositing all of his business income into his business operating accounts, federal prosecutors said Golub tried to conceal some payments by spreading them among nine different bank accounts, including personal accounts and accounts in the names of children. He also structured bank transactions to keep them under $10,000 in order to avoid federal deposit-reporting requirements.
In addition to owning Penn Ohio Roofing and Siding, Golub had been the head boys basketball coach at Kennedy Catholic, a position he assumed in July 2020. Golub resigned from the coaching position before the charges went public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.