A former Home Rule commission candidate called for sitting councilman Paul Stefano to step down from his post on New Castle City Council as well as chairman for the Democratic Party during Tuesday’s caucus meeting at City Hall.
“The silence from our city officials is deafening to my ears,” said Paul Neubecker.
Neubecker, who was running to become one of seven elected members to the government study commission, spoke to the council about a mailer in opposition of Mayor-elect Chris Frye that was placed in city residents’ mailboxes the Saturday before Election Day.
According to Neubecker, Councilman Tom Smith was the only councilman to clarify the city’s non-involvement with the literature.
Neubecker then called upon Councilman Paul Stefano to step down as a councilman as well as his position as chairman of the Democratic Party due to his silence.
“As far as party business, I don’t discuss party business at all times,” said Stefano. “If a candidate or campaign acts in a certain way or produces literature, it’s not my job to make public statements regarding that at all times, but that is not a party piece of literature.”
Council President William Panella used his gavel to regain order as Neubecker and the councilman began to yell over each other.
“Let him speak,” said Panella regaining Stefano’s time.
Councilman Tom Smith reminded Neubecker this was the first time the council had met since the elections and would be discussing the matter in executive secession.
“Whether you endorse the flyer or didn’t, the silence from the city was heard loud and clear by many,” said Neubecker.
Councilman Tim Fulkerson called the people behind the attacks on candidates running for all offices this election year “cowards.”
State Rep. Aaron Bernstein, Fulkerson said, ran an “ugly smear campaign” against him in his race for Lawrence County Commissioner.
“This is a gentleman that sent letters out to every business in downtown New Castle, and said, ‘Come on down to Ellwood City. Come on down to Beaver County,’” said Fulkerson.
“He’s called everybody corrupt in the last 40 years of government. He has no proof of that. None.
“All it is is someone using a bully pulpit and a coward.
“Two wrongs don’t make a right. I think the whole system needs to be cleaned up on both sides of the fence.”
In other news:
•DON Services will resubmit their lot consolidation request.
•Ken Rice asked the council to aid in the clean up for a vacant lot on the West Side.
•Daniel Romanowski, the chief operating officer of ServaxNet which bought the former Penn Power building, answered questions from the council.
•Bids for rental inspection were re-bid on Nov. 5, and will be due as well as opened on Dec. 4.
