Former Holy Spirit students embrace life at new school

+4 Students now in Hermitage kept involved at home Approximately 40 students from the defunct Holy Spirit Academy are now attending school in Hermitage.

Cross country has been a big part of Maitlyn Assegai’s life this fall.

She ran it at school.

And she rode it to get there.

Maitlyn is one of 40 former Holy Spirit Academy students who are now attending St. John Paull II Elementary School in Hermitage, part of the Kennedy Catholic Family of Schools. The 113-year-old Holy Spirit Academy (formerly St. Vitus School) closed last spring after years of battling with declining enrollment and uncertain funding.

Students were free to choose another Diocese of Pittsburgh school to continue their Catholic education but, rather than travel to more distant schools in Butler or Beaver counties, more than four dozen elected to take advantage of an inter-diocese agreement that allowed them to attend St. John Paul II in the Diocese of Erie, with tuition support from donations and fundraisers provided through their Lawrence County home parish.

Maitlyn, a sixth-grader, said that running cross country helped her settle in to her new environment.

“I got to know a couple of kids there,” she said. “It didn’t take a long time for things to just click, and for it to feel like home again.”

Still, the distance runner also had to become a distance rider. She and around 15 other former Holy Spirit students now must wake up a half-hour earlier than before to board a New Castle Area Transit Authority bus that takes them to St. John Paul II, then returns for the 30-minute afternoon ride home.

“I’m still not quite used to it yet,” she said, although the travel time does have its upside.

“I sit with one of my very good friends, and we chat about stuff, a show that we watched or something,” Maitlyn said. “When you’re spending time with somebody else, it’s really easier than if you were driving there by yourself.”

There’s also time to get your homework done early, or even at the last minute.

“That’s one of the big things on the bus, to get your homework done,” she said, “especially if there’s something that you forget to do the night before. The bus ride (in the morning) is really the place to do it.”

A LOT TO LIKE

Vanessa Kuczynski, who now teaches preschoolers at St. John Paul II after two years as an instructor at Holy Spirit Academy, doesn’t put her sons on the bus. Fifth-grader Nikolai and second-grader Ivan ride to and from school with her each day.

While she may not have foreseen herself teaching in Hermitage, the Kennedy Catholic schools had long been the projected destination for her boys, since Holy Spirit offered education only through sixth grade.

“When this all came up, I told my son, ‘Listen, we were always going to Kennedy. That was always the plan. You’re just going a couple of years early,’ ” she said.

Both of her sons are settling in well to the new school, Kuczynski added. One of the biggest adjustments has been St. John Paul’s larger class sizes.

“My fifth-grader went from being one of five in his class at Holy Spirit to having 21,” she said. “But he likes having more friends to talk to. My second-grader went from 12 at Holy Spirit to 21 as well.”

Kuzcynski said her sons enjoy St. John Paul’s consistent offering of “specials,” such as music, library, gym and STREAM, which weren’t always available at Holy Spirit. They also are taken with the school grounds, which offer “a lot of land to run around and play, way pushed back from the road.”

The Kennedy facilities also are high on Maitlyn’s list of pleasant surprises.

“For different sports, we’ll go over to the high school, and it’s really different to have a big football field and a soccer field and a bunch of different things for that,” she said. “At our other school, we didn’t have anything like that. We went to different places to do those sorts of things.”

And speaking of going different places, Maitlyn — as part of St. John Paul’s SOAR (Students Of Academic Rigors) enrichment program — has already gone on field trips to the former Westinghouse Electric plant in Sharon (which is being renovated to house retail and commercial businesses) and Moraine State Park. According to her mother, Melanie Widelko, the group is planning a spring trip to Wallops Island, Virginia, for a marine biology-related experience.

MAKING FRIENDS

Still, the youths’ excitement about their new school did not come without at least some mild trepidation. St. John Paul helped to ease that with a series of summer camps in which students could get to know one another, as well as a Back to School bash prior to the start of classes.

“They both were nervous to be in a new place, but they were excited,” Kuczynski said of her sons. “They participated in (the summer camps) and that helped them get comfortable with the place and make some friends before school started.”

Maitlyn noted that having the assurance of other familiar faces from Holy Spirit Academy accompanying her to the new school also helped.

“In about every classroom, there are a lot of kids from our school, so we really didn’t have to start from scratch on making friends,” she said. “I really enjoyed that experience, being with other kids from our school. I have a couple of friends who had to go to another school where they didn’t know anybody, and it’s definitely been harder for them.”

There also were challenges for the school itself.

“We do have increases (in the number of students) every year, but this was probably our biggest increase in enrollment,” St. John Paul principal Katie Thiefental said, “We did have to split our kindergarten into two classrooms, and our fourthgrade as well. We try to keep our classes small so anything over 24 gets split.”

Overall, though, the transition has been a smooth one, she said.

“It’s been a great process between both schools, and other schools,” she said. “We’ve had a lot of other new students this yearalong with the Holy Spirit students. So they have some common ground, and it’s nice to see them build friendships.

Whatever nervousness a transfer to a new school may have triggered, the destination itself, Kuczynski said, was a comfort to her son.

“My boys really do understand the whole idea of a Catholic education, especially my fifth-grader,” she said. “The first thing he asked when he heard about Holy Spirit closing was, ‘Mommy, where are we going to go to learn about Jesus?’

“I said, ‘Don’t worry, Mommy’s got it covered. You’re going to John Paul. You’re still going to be able to learn about Jesus every day.’”

