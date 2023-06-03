A vacant piece of downtown land is being transferred from the New Castle Citywide Development Corporation so it can better focus on other areas of revitalization.
City council agreed to transfer the property at 103 S. Mill St., the site of the former Fisher Brothers Dry Goods building on the corner of Croton Avenue. All transfer costs are to be paid by the CDC.
The site has been vacant since the dilapidated building was demolished in 2017. City Assistant Solicitor Jonathan Miller said at Tuesday’s council caucus an individual wants to purchase the lot from the CDC.
Administrator Chris Frye said the CDC wants to redevelop other city-owned lots to be compliant with other ongoing downtown revitalization and the bike trail.
In other city news, council agreed to request bids for masonry repairs to the pull-off wall along Croton Avenue near the trail and the Country Fair store.
“It’s starting to lean in,” said Public Works Director Brian Heichel. “It needs to be addressed. It’s a 100-year-old wall.”
Heichel said while he feels there is no immediate danger of the wall collapsing, but wants the problem to be solved sooner rather than later. He submitted three quotes and council will put the matter out to bid.
“We have to determine where we want to pull the funds,” said Mayor Bryan Cameron during Tuesday’s caucus meeting.
Council agreed to re-advertise for residential rental inspection services, while denying its lone bid for three used police motorcycles, as it went below the minimum requirement.
Chief Bobby Salem said the department was offered $19,000 in a trade-in for the motorcycles.
Council approved a PA250 grant application and an asphalt art grant application to have Arts & Education at the Hoyt paint crosswalks throughout downtown.
An agreement was approved with the Agent Orange Veterans Project and the Lawrence County Historical Society to make repairs to Jackson Memorial Park. The work includes putting a composite name plate for the World War II monument, making repairs to the existing memorial and fencing, new landscape work, new sidewalks and a new park sign.
Council agreed to purchase pump motors for the downtown fountain in the amount of $10,387, which will be paid for from the park maintenance budget.
An ordinance was amended adding the Deferred Retirement Plan (DROP) provision to the fire department pension plan. Solicitor Ted Saad said this is part of the recently approved fire department contract.
It stipulates a firefighter, upon acquiring 25 years of crediting service or turns 57, whichever is later, can choose to announce their retirement in one to three years.
From there, the firefighter will stop making pension contributions with their pension being put into a separate account, and on retirement day they would receive a lump-sum payment.
The DROP provision is also used with the police department.
