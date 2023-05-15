President Dwight D. Eisenhower was baptized at the National Presbyterian Church, worshipped there and eventually laid the cornerstone for its present facility in the nation’s capital.

Other famous figures such as abolitionist Frederick Douglass, Queen Elizabeth II, Mother Teresa and South Africa president F. W. de Clerk all either visited or spoke there.

Now, a former New Castle minister has been called to be its pastor.

The church announced April 30 that Dr. Raymond I. Hylton Sr. — who led First Presbyterian Church on North Jefferson Street from 2001-2009 — would be its new senior pastor starting June 11.

The 1,500-member church traces its origins to 1795, and was established in 1947 as the representative church of the Presbyterian Church in this country. Its present facility opened in 1969.

Hylton has spent the last 13 years as senior pastor of First Presbyterian Church in the Chicago suburb of Evanston, Illinois, home to Northwestern University.

While the new post was not on Hylton’s radar, he said that he and his wife, Judith, had returned in August 2021 from a three-month sabbatical during which they looked to prepare themselves “to dive in for whatever the next leg (of their ministry) might be.”

“But”, Hylton went on, “we came out thinking that this might be the end of the journey (in Evanston). Nothing negative was going on; it was just the sense that something else is coming. Of course, we didn’t know what.”

They found out last June when they received a letter from the National Presbyterian Church.

“Never heard of them,” Hylton said, “but they said that had heard about me and they were expressing interest. And so we took that very seriously because we were already in that mode of saying, ‘What next?’ So that’s where the journey started.”

According to the church’s nominating committee, their subsequent meetings with the Hyltons only confirmed the reports they’d been hearing about him.

In a letter to the congregation announcing its unanimous nomination of Hylton as senior pastor, the panel wrote that “We were first drawn to Dr. Hylton for his exceptional gifts as a preacher, teacher and leader. He is dynamic and energetic and has a compelling presence from the pulpit … we have also been impressed with his intellect, his spiritual maturity and his passion for discipleship and mission.”

While National Presbyterian was certain it found its next pastor, Hylton shared that, previously, he would never have seen himself filling its pulpit.

“We came home from spending about six days down there,” Hylton said, “I said to Judith, my wife, ‘I just can’t believe this. When we were on sabbatical, if somehow God had sent a telegram and said, ‘Get ready, you’re going to be in D.C. in 2023,’ that was just totally out of the question. I never anticipated that.

“But it does make me feel good, because I don’t consider myself a ladder-climbing pastor, where you’re constantly looking for that next big thing. I try to serve as faithfully as I can. I would never have anticipated something like this. So this to me is more credibility to the notion that it was time for us to take the next steps. It just felt right.”

One thing that definitely will feel familiar to the Jamaica native is that his role as senior pastor once again will be ceiling-shattering. He’s already been told to expect some media attention upon his arrival.

“The reason being, this church had its start in 1795, and in the history of the church, they’ve never had a person of color pastoring the church,” Hylton said. “That’s nothing new to me. When I came to New Castle, our church got its start in 1801, from Rev. (David) Junkin who served there during the Civil War as a chaplain, all the way until I got there in 2001, they never had anyone looking like me, and I don’t think they’ve had anyone like me since, in color or race.

“When I came to Chicago, a church that started in 1868, it was the same thing. For whatever reason, God keeps calling me into these levels.”

It’s a situation, though, that can open doors and, ultimately, hearts.

“This congregation (in Washington) is a welcoming church, and hopefully we’ll see more people of various ethnicities coming in and finding a home,” he said. “I found that happened when I was in New Castle, and it happened when I was in Chicago, and I would hope and anticipate that a similar dynamic will occur in Washington, D.C.”

If so, then Hylton will establish his own legacy in a church that already is awash in history.

“This is a significant congregation on many, many fronts,” he said. “It’s kind of humbling to know that. So, if anything, what I’d like to do is to figure out how to understand that legacy, how to honor it and even expand on it.

“The church has a very strong history in the nation’s capital, in terms of its interaction with politicians and so on. I’m hoping a church like ours can be an oasis, a North Star morally and spiritually, for these leaders who often find themselves under tremendous pressure in the work that they are called to do.”