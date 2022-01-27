A former Union Township fireman is facing a year on house arrest after paying restitution to the fire department for money he reportedly stole while he was its treasurer.
Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge J. Craig Cox on Wednesday sentenced Carmen Merolillo, 68, of Atkinson Street, Union Township, in court, ordering him to have no further contact with the Union Township Volunteer Fire Department. Following his house arrest, he will be on probation for three more years, Cox ruled.
Merolillo had been a fire department member for nearly 40 years and was its treasurer for about 16 years.
He pleaded guilty in November to three counts of theft.
He was accused of stealing more than $39,900 from the fire department while he was the department’s treasurer.
He was arrested a year ago following an investigation conducted by Lawrence County District Attorney detectives, who determined that he had taken the money for his own personal use through credit and debit card transactions and with checks, according to a criminal complaint filed against him. The money had been spent between January 2017 and December 2018, according to the court papers.
The fire department had suspended his membership when the investigation started three years ago. Fire Chief Patrick Donofrio said Thursday morning Merolillo no longer is affiliated with the department and is not allowed on the premises.
The plea agreement was arranged by assistant county district attorney Jonathan Miller, who said that the fire department was in agreement with the terms, primarily because Merolillo has repaid the money. The charges he pleaded guilty to were misdemeanors.
Merolillo was represented in the case by his private defense attorney, Lawrence Keith.
Donofrio said Merolillo repaid the department’s money, $39,941.81, in full in court on Wednesday.
Three felony counts, one of forgery and two of receiving stolen property that were pending against him were dismissed as part of the plea arrangement.
“We’re just glad it’s all over with and we can put this behind us and gain the trust back of our community,” Donofrio commented. He said the department has made a lot of administrative and policy changes, “to make sure something like this will never happen again.”
He said the department did not offer an impact statement in court, because Miller had incorporated some language to its satisfaction in the plea statement.
“We were satisfied with the agreement to get our money back,” Donofrio said, adding the money will be earmarked for payments on the department’s trucks and for new equipment.
“It’s been a long three years,” he commented. “We started this journey in February of 2018 when the investigation started.”
