While the Rev. Paul Michael Britton was consoling a secretary who was worried about her husband’s safety in the twin towers in New York City during the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, he didn’t know that he had lost his own sister in the terrorism attacks.
The Lutheran minister, who served as pastor at a church in Farrell in the 1970s, said he didn’t learn until the next day that his younger sister, Marion Britton, 54, was one of the 40 people who perished on Flight 93 when the jetliner crashed in a rolling field in Shanksville.
Britton has gone back to Shanksville nearly every year on Sept. 11 for the annual memorial observance, invited to deliver opening prayers before the moment of silence and the roll call of loved ones who died on that plane.
He regrets that this year, because of mobility restrictions, he will be unable to make that pilgrimage.
Britton, 77, and his wife, Margaret, residents of Kingston, New York, had moved to the Shenango Valley during the early to mid-1970s when he was assigned as pastor of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Farrell, Mercer County. The church, located on the corner of Fruit Avenue at Union Street, closed in April, 2000 and now stands vacant and in disrepair. The Brittons during their stay there had pumped new life into the church after its longtime minister had died, and the couple spread enthusiasm among its youths at the time.
The Brittons both had grown up in New York, and have stayed there since they returned there from Farrell in late 1975 or early 1976.
“Coming to live in Farrell in our early married life was our first time of being out of New York State,” Britton reflected. “The call to Farrell was a time to settle down in place for awhile.
“It was strange to us. We had never lived in a small city,” he said. “It very quickly became home, and we developed many friendships there.”
After leaving Farrell, they returned there yearly for awhile, to nurture friendships they had made. Whenever they visited, they almost always made trips to New Castle to shop, he recalled, remembering that New Castle back then “had some nice stores.”
The Brittons first lived on a house on Route 18 in Hermitage, and when they started a family, they moved to a house on White Avenue in Sharon. When they left the Shenango Valley, they moved to Long Island.
On Sept. 11, 2001, Britton was in the office of his church, Gloria Dei, in New York. His secretary called him into her office, worried because of a disaster at the Pentagon, then a plane had crashed into the North Tower, the first of the two at the World Trade Center, he recalled.
“Her concern was that her husband was working in the South Tower. Because this was happening right next door (to where he worked), we sat together to listen to the news for as long as we could get it,” he said in a phone interview this week.
After the second plane hit both towers, they lost the broadcast, because it was from the North Tower, he said. “We switched to another channel — the BBC News — and we were hearing everything from London as it was happening 20 miles away.”
Britton stayed and worried with her, trying to help calm her fears as the towers were collapsing. She hadn’t heard from her husband, he said, remembering, “I took her home where she could be relatively comfortable until we knew.”
Fortunately, employees of her husband’s company, from where they were hunkered down, called its Texas headquarters, and they called her to tell her that her husband had gotten out unharmed and would be going home, Britton said.
He said he had no idea at the time that his sister was even on a plane that day. When he heard about the attacks, he tried to reach her by phone at her Manhattan office in a federal building and there was no answer.
Marion Britton was single, lived in Brooklyn, and had worked for the Department of Commerce in the census building. She was the assistant director of the Metropolitan New York Area for the Bureau of the Census.
“I left a message for her, but I felt that if she was at work, they would probably be hunkering down,” he said, adding, “it was a federal building and there would be safety there.”
It wasn’t until the next day, Sept. 12, that he learned that Marion was on the plane that crashed in Shanksville.
“That day, I had a communion service and Bible study on one of the beaches,” he said, yet unaware of her tragic fate. United Airlines called and reached Margaret at their home.
“When I came home, I saw a colleague’s car in the parking lot and I went over and Margaret and my secretary were there,” he said. “That’s when I learned the news.”
Britton said he missed the initial memorial gathering of the families at the Shanksville crash site, but he has returned there almost every year for the Sept. 11 observances, with the exception of 2020, when COVID-19 restrictions were in place. He regrets that he will be sitting out of the observance this year, too.
“It’s much more difficult getting around, and there are lot hills and ups and downs there,” he said.
The retired Lutheran minister currently is taking care of two churches, in Kingston, New York, 90 miles south of Albany, and a small rural church in Westcam.
“All the years I went back there, I was asked to say the opening prayer, an introduction to the minute of silence and the reading of the names. I had hoped to go this year, but it would just be too difficult.”
He said he hopes to return to Shanksville when the chimes are completed, whenever that will be. The 93-foot-tall “Tower of Voices” was built in 2018 with eight wind chimes, but ultimately is to hold 40 chimes, one for each passenger and crew member who died at that site on Sept. 11, 2001.
The 2,200-acre memorial there includes the crash site, known as the sacred ground; a visitor center that tells the Flight 93 story; and a wall of names located directly under the flight path.
As Britton reflects on the years that he delivered those special prayers to the families, he reflects, “I found that by and large, the observances were not so much celebrations, but were cleansing opportunities, especially being part of the family groups who grieve there together with a common kind of grief and sorrow.
“They were life affirming, that families have gone on, children have grown up, that since the event that was so terrible on one day, good things have happened afterward, friendships have happened, joy has happened,” he said. “In my prayer, I’ve always tried to emphasize that good part of what was going on each year.”
