Former Faddis employees picket, alleging racism

Four former Faddis Concrete employees picketed the New Castle company this week and contacted local NAACP officials, alleging they were fired for protesting corporate racism.
The allegations include inequitable pay, keeping African American employees at laborer-level jobs, and prohibiting a black supervisor from firing white subordinates.
A local NAACP official said the chapter could investigate the matter. Meantime, Faddis officials declined to comment specifically on the allegations but said they treat all employees fairly.
Not so, said Anthony Burroughs, the plant’s head fabricator who worked at the West Washington Street business for more than a decade.
He said racism has permeated the plant for years. Last week, when Burroughs asked to speak to a corporate representative about the issue, he said the plant manager called him into his office and told him to take the rest of the day off.
The next day, Aug. 7, when Burroughs went to punch in for work, he said his time card was missing. Burroughs said he was fired, without explanation, later that day. He and colleagues Tyree Dessau, Tim McElroy and Colman Demar Forte took to the picket line, although Faddis employees do not belong to a union. In talking with The News, Dessau, McElroy and Forte supported Burroughs’ allegations, with McElroy adding that he has had two promotions in the last year but has yet to receive a pay raise.
By Monday, the company also had fired Dessau, McElroy and Forte, alleging they had walked out on the job, Burroughs said. Burroughs also said the three men told him they were clocked out.
Faddis Concrete creates precast concrete products and has 200 employees and five plants across Pennsylvania.
“We are an equal opportunity employer and we are proud of our diverse workforce,” the company said in a statement . “….We do expect all of our employees to comply with workplace rules and responsibilities.”
Forte asked Angela Valvano, executive committee member of the New Castle chapter of the NAACP, about filing a complaint. Valvano said she passed along the information to chapter president Monica Razo. After the men file a complaint, she said, the chapter might investigate further.
