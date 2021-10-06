A Canton, Ohio, man is wanted for reported sexual assault incidents involving an Ellwood City teen when she was 12 years old.
Ellwood City police say that Adam Ray Mitchell, 33, is facing charges in the incidents that were reported to have occurred on three occasions within a week in February at the girl’s home, while her family was living in Ellwood City.
Mitchell is acquainted with one of the girl’s family members, according to a criminal complaint.
The girl, now 13, told investigators that Mitchell, unbeknownst to any adults, entered a room where she was lying on a bed watching TV and touched her inappropriately on three separate occasions, each time a little more.
She said she was scared and that the third time, she was crying and ran across the hallway and locked herself in her bedroom, the complaint states.
The girl informed a Human Services Center counselor of the incidents and the counselor reported them to childline, according to the court papers.
The girl also told police that Mitchell tried to contact her via Snapchat last week.
Mitchell is charged with aggravated indecent assault of a child and indecent assault of a person younger than 13.
District Judge Jerry G. Cartwright has issued a warrant for his arrest. Suspects are considered to be innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in a court of law.
