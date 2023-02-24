The former Ellwood City Police Department K9 passed away Tuesday.
Ranger was born on July 19, 2012, and was partnered with department Officer-in-charge/Sgt. Michael McBride. Ranger was the son of McBride’s first first K9, Jozek.
Ranger served until his retirement on March 15, 2021. He spent his remaining days living a good life with McBride and his family on McBride’s farm.
“Gonna miss my buddy! You served the ECPD well and loved your family at home,” McBride said. “Love ya Ranger, you will be forever missed. Thank you all that were part of his life.”
