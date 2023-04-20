Medical equipment from the former Ellwood City Medical Center is being sold in an online auction.
Centurion Service Group, located in Franklin Park, Illinois, is auctioning off 17 pieces of fixed and radiology equipment.
Some of the items being sold in the auction include an MRI machine, an X-ray system and a bone densitometer.
A full list of items being auctioned can be found at centurionservce.com.
The auction closes at 11:20 a.m. April 26, with an inspection available on April 25 by appointment only at the ECMC, which is done on the website.
Once purchased, equipment must be removed between May 1 through May 11, by appointment only, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The ECMC is located at 724 Pershing St.
The former ECMC was closed in January 2020 a month after the previous owner, Americore Holdings, filed for bankruptcy on Dec. 31, 2019.
The property of the former medical center was sold to Guardian Development Group LLC, of New York City for the legal minimum of $1 on Nov. 30.
The company has not yet stated its intentions for the property.
