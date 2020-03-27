Former Ellwood City Hospital eyed for virus supplies, bed space

A team of state and Lawrence County officials intend to ask the governor to consider accessing the now-closed Ellwood City Hospital as a source of medical supplies, protection equipment and ventilators, should cases of the coronavirus escalate locally.
Lawrence County Commissioner Morgan Boyd said two state representatives are drafting a letter to Gov. Tom Wolf, seeking to use the hospital's resources, and he supports the move.
The letter, spearheaded by state Rep. Joshua D. Kail of Beaver County, conferring with state Rep. Aaron Bernstine, requests that Wolf execute an executive order to allow the Department of Health or local officials to enter the former hospital building, take inventory of its medical equipment and take possession of what might be needed in local hospitals in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The letter also suggests that Wolf consider taking control of the closed hospital as an emergency move, if needed, to house overflow patients from hospital,.
The Americore-owned facility, located on Pershing Street in Ellwood City Borough, was shut down by the state Department of Health on Jan. 31, and its ownership is in bankruptcy court.
Kail explained the gist of the letter, which had not yet been fully signed and sent as of Thursday afternoon.
"There's a hospital not being used," he said. "We're not sure how much or what, exactly, is in there in terms of supplies," but speculation is that personal protection equipment and ventilators in that building could be used in local hospitals where they would be needed.
"It didn't make sense to me why we would let it sit in there," Kail said. And while bankruptcy complicates the situation, the proper protocol is to request the governor to seize the property inside, with just compensation to the creditors, and use it accordingly.
Kail emphasized that the governor would only have that capability because of his emergency power.
The letter is twofold, he continued. He said he has been in discussions with other hospitals, including Heritage Valley Health System in Beaver County, and he's being told that right now, if the virus progresses at a slower rate, only the equipment would be needed. But in case of a large outbreak, "we want to make sure our health care infrastructure is equipped to handle this. So we are secondarily asking that the governor, if need be, consider using the closed hospital building as a facility for overflow patient care."
The intent is not to have the building run by the former Americore ownership, Kail said. "We're just saying that the additional building could be used, and we're letting the governor know he has that resource in the rural area of western Pennsylvania. We want to make sure it's on his radar, and we want to be as helpful as we can through this whole process."
He said the decision of who would run and staff it would possibly be made by the hospitals who would send patients there, and the state Department of Health. He noted that similarly, the governor's administration also had considered reopening the Hahnemann Hospital in southeastern Pennsylvania to respond to the current public health crisis, but that was negated by Philadelphia city officials.
Kail said he has consulted with Bernstine in the letter, and he hopes to gain the signatures of U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb and state Sen. Elder Vogel, both of Beaver County, and the chairmen of commissioners in Beaver and Lawrence counties.
An attempt to reach Bernstine on his cell phone Thursday afternoon was unsuccessful.
"I signed on to that letter as a public official representing the citizens of Lawrence County," Boyd said Thursday, adding that he is strongly in favor of it.
The state Department of Health had confirmed 13 coronavirus cases in Beaver County and one in Lawrence County on Thursday.
Heritage Valley Health System is the only hospital in Beaver County, and UPMC Jameson Hospital is the local facility in Lawrence County, Boyd pointed out. He expressed concern earlier that, should people start flooding the emergency department at Jameson, it only has a limited number of beds.
He said he had been asked by multiple county residents recently about the possibilities of using the Ellwood City Hospital building and the former St. Francis Hospital building on the city's South Side, should Lawrence County reach epidemic proportions.
Until yesterday, the possibility of Ellwood City's building being used seemed moot.
Boyd noted that both sites are private properties, and that Ellwood City Hospital had been closed down by the Department of Health.
