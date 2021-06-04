The owner of several Pittsburgh-area businesses and former accountant for a nationwide supplier of eggs and related farm products has been arrested on federal fraud-related charges.
A federal grand jury in Pittsburgh has returned an indictment for fraud conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy and tax fraud against Jonathan A. Weston, 57, of Canonsburg, acting U.S. Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman announced. Weston, the former accountant for Hillandale Farms Co. is accused of embezzling $6.8 million.
The six-count indictment charges Weston with one count of fraud conspiracy, one count of money laundering conspiracy, two counts of willful failure to file tax returns and two counts of filing false income tax returns. The indictment was returned under seal on May 25 and was unsealed Thursday following Weston’s arrest.
According to the Indictment, from October 2005 to January 2019, Weston, a former employee of Hillandale Farms Co in Greensburg, engaged in a scheme with a person known as VP, to embezzle the funds from Hillandale Farms, and then launder the stolen money through businesses they both controlled, purchasing collectible cars and real estate and engaging in lavish personal expenditures. The indictment additionally alleges that in 2015 and 2018, Weston failed to file tax returns, and in tax years 2016 and 2018 Weston he false returns.
The law provides for a maximum total sentence of 58 years in prison and a fine of $2,550,000, or both upon determination of guilt. Under the federal sentencing guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.
Assistant United States Attorney Gregory C. Melucci is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.
The Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation leading to the Indictment in this case.
An indictment is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
