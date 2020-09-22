A former Detroit man is in the Lawrence County jail after leading police on a pursuit through New Castle’s South Side.
New Castle police arrested Antonio Deshawn Gardner, 36, of 1143 Parkwood Court, Oak Leaf Gardens, identifying him as the driver of a black Land Rover that led officers through the South and East sides before coming to an abrupt stop in the intersection of Junior High and Hazen streets. Police reported in a criminal complaint that Gardner had thrown multiple bags of suspected marijuana out of the car before his arrest.
They also confiscated several marijuana cigarette ends and a rolled cigar containing suspected marijuana inside of his vehicle.
The car was impounded. Police in searching Gardner at the police station found a bag of suspected crack cocaine and $1,115 in cash in his pockets, the report said.
He submitted to a blood test.
Police reported finding two bags of suspected marijuana on Junior High Street after viewing a dash camera footage of the chase. Another bag, containing cigarette papers and marijuana, was found at the intersection of Pollock Avenue and Friendship Street, the complaint states.
Gardner is charged with fleeing and eluding police, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, three counts each of possession of a controlled substance and driving while under the influence; one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia, recklessly endangering another person, driving while his license is suspended, reckless and careless driving, failure to stop at an intersection and improper signaling, and 10 stop sign violations.
District Judge Jerry G. Cartwright arraigned him Saturday and committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $50,000 bond.
