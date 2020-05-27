A former Detroit man is facing drug and gun charges after he was pulled over Sunday by officers in the New Castle police street crimes unit.
The police reported that Michael Edward Brooks, 26, of West Elizabeth Street, had a loaded gun, ammunition and narcotics in his white Ford Fusion when it was stopped around 9:45 p.m. on Morton Street at East Washington Street. The officers said they stopped Brooks after he went through a stop sign at Oak and Spruce streets, also noting one of his brake lights was not functioning.
Police said Brooks did not have a valid driver's license and his car smelled of marijuana. Police said they found a Smith and Wesson .45-caliber gun under the front passenger seat, loaded with a magazine with six rounds in it. The gun had been reported stolen from somewhere near Detroit, the report said. Two boxes — of .45-caliber and .40-caliber bullets — were inside the trunk, police said.
The police found a plastic zipper bag in the truck containing 18.4 grams of suspected fentanyl or heroin, along with a digital scale and a suspected naloxone strip, the report said. Brooks admitted to the police that the items were his, and he pulled away and ran from the officers, who chased him on foot and arrested him, police reported. A passenger in his car also was arrested and signed a statement saying she didn't know anything about the items in the car.
The officers learned that Brooks is a convicted felon and is not allowed to carry a gun, according to the report.
Brooks is charged with two counts each of possession and possession with intent to deliver controlled substances,and one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia, prohibited possession of a firearm, receiving stolen property, carrying a gun without a license, escape, flight to avoid apprehension, resisting arrest, a stop sign violation and driving without a license.
He was arraigned Tuesday by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $50,000 bond.
