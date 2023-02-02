Nearly a month after the former Days Inn hotel burned, the property is condemned and the process for a demolition has started.
City Administrator Chris Frye said the building was inspected and condemned Jan. 25 with a notice posted on the property after it burned Jan. 8.
Frye said the property owner, Bruce Reed of Beaver County, has 10 days from the mail receipt of the condemnation notice, to file an appeal. Reed is the founder of the Bruster’s Real Ice Cream chain and Frye said the city is in talks with him on a demolition plan.
Emergency personnel, led by the New Castle Fire Department, were called three times throughout the day Jan. 8 to put out the fire and subsequent rekindles.
Fire Chief Mike Kobbe initially described the fires as suspicious, but now believes there was no malicious intent. He said the first fire was likely caused in a similar way to the fire that occurred there in 2018 when people were likely burning something to stay warm, and were unable to control the flames.
Kobbe said after the first call to the property on Jan. 8, physical evidence showed the fire to be accidental in nature.
He said the second time the department was called down, there were smoldering remains from where the fire started. By that time, the second floor of the hotel part of the building had collapsed into the first floor and he determined it was not worth it to try and send personnel in to determine a specific cause.
“We didn’t want to put any lives in danger,” Kobbe said.
Kobbe said the New Castle Police Department is sending extra patrols to watch for trespassers. While the hotel part of the property is completely destroyed, the banquet center is largely intact.
Kobbe said the fire department checks the building’s integrity daily, but it’s up to code enforcement to properly deal with the property.
“We’re going to try and tear it down in corporation with (the county) Redevelopment (Authority),” Kobbe said.
Kobbe said the property is currently not in the city repository, despite being vacant for more than 10 years, and said there was no insurance on the property, which would have covered the costs for the demolition.
Kobbe also said the property is listed as a “priority demolition” for the city, not an “emergency demolition” because it doesn’t pose an immediate danger for travel or other properties.
The building was built in the mid-1980s as a hotel and banquet facility, which was the site of many dinners, receptions, dances and bingo. Its ownership has shifted hands a few times since then, with Reed purchasing the property in 2021.
