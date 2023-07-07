Michael Costello has been a historian of Cascade Park for more than 20 years.
Costello, who grew up in Ellwood City, said he saw the park as the former amusement park rides were being taken down for good.
It was during his research on Cascade Park that he discovered his native Ellwood was once home to an amusement park of its own, Rock Point Park. The National Amusement Park Historical Association will be visiting Cascade Park and the remnants of Rock Point Park as part of ParkHop23.
ParkHop23 runs from July 26-30. The tour will visit Rock Point Park at 8:30 a.m. July 28 and Cascade Park at 9:45 a.m. July 28.
According to the association, Rock Point Park was an amusement park from 1885 to 1912. Wild Waterways Conservancy purchased the property and is now a recreational spot, though current details from the park are scattered throughout the land.
Costello, who serves as marketing and publication head and one of five board directors for the association, said the concrete pool used for one of the rides is still located on the land.
“It’s a well-kept Lawrence County secret,” Costello said.
Cascade Park was an amusement park from 1897 to 1981, with some remnants of the park still around such as the carousel pavilion. Costello has collected old postcards of both parks over the years and believes he has one of the largest collections of postcards of Cascade Park in existence.
Ellwood City Area Historical Society’s Everett Bleakney said he is excited to have the tour come to Lawrence County, especially to learn more about the history of Rock Point Park, which he feels not too many people know about.
Costello described the association as an “enthusiast” group made up of people of all ages from around the world.
“It’s all history-focused,” Costello said. “There’s a whole research aspect to our organization.”
Costello said the association researches, documents and works to preserve small and local “mom-and-pop” amusement parks across the country.
As a non-profit, the association has given donations to small amusement parks in the past to help them stay in operation.
Costello said people from across the country and around the world will be flying in to attend the tour, stating members are excited to see the history and the land of the former parks, as this will be the first time the tour has gone to a park that’s no longer in operation.
There will be a pre-event from 6 to 8 p.m. July 26 at the West View Hub in West View, Allegheny County.
Association archives and issues of the NAPHA Chronicle will be on display, and local history can be seen, such as the former West View Park.
The tour will spend the full day July 27 at Kennywood in West Mifflin.
On July 28, following Rock Point Park and Cascade Park, the tour will visit the DeBence Antique Music World in Franklin at 1 p.m. and Waldameer & Waterworld in Erie at 4:30 p.m.
On July 29, the tour will start at Midway State Park in Bemus Point, New York at 9:45 a.m., followed by the Herschell Carousel Factory Museum in North Tonawanda, New York at 3 p.m.
The tour will end with an all-day trip at Niagara Amusement Park and Splash World in Grand Island, New York at 7:45 a.m.
More information on the ParkHop, including registration information, and how to be an association member, can be seen at napha.org. The last day to register is Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.