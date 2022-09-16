An assault by a Union High School assistant football coach on a student at a Neshannock High School scrimmage has led to criminal charges.
Neshannock Township police on Friday filed charges against David Lawrence Thompson, 41, of Warren Avenue. He is charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment in connection with the incident that reportedly was caught on videotape at the Union at Neshannock preseason scrimmage game on Aug. 20.
According to the police, Thompson is shown charging past a group of football players directly toward the juvenile and slamming him to the ground. The video shows Thompson striking or attempting to strike the player while he was down, the police report states. Several other adults and football players forcibly removed Thompson from the player.
As a result of the reported assault, the juvenile suffered a neck injury, according to a doctor's diagnosis, police said. He also suffered a scratch on his face. He had received emergency medical treatment.
The police contend that Thompson intentionally injured the Neshannock player. They have filed the charges in the court of District Judge Rick Russo.
The police since then had been reviewing the videotapes and interviewing witnesses.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
Thompson, whose coaching job was a paid position, resigned Aug. 21, according to Union Superintendent Dr. Michael Ross. The district in his place has two volunteer coaches — Louis Perrotta, who is the school solicitor, and school board member Arin Biondi, Ross said. He emphasized that neither of the two are paid for their work.
