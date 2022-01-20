A former New Castle resident was sentenced in federal court on two indictments Thursday on his conviction of violating federal drug trafficking laws.
United States District Judge Marilyn J. Horan imposed the sentence on 32-year-old Donte Calhoun. On the first indictment, the defendant was sentenced to 18 months’ imprisonment. On the second, he was sentenced to 18 months’ imprisonment, with those sentences to run concurrently.
Upon release from imprisonment, the defendant shall be placed on supervised release for six years.
According to information presented to the court, on Aug, 14, 2018, a confidential informant provided $2,250 to purchase cocaine and heroin from a target, who was not Calhoun. During the transaction, as established through surveillance, photographs, and recordings, Calhoun delivered approximately 27 grams of cocaine that the target provided to the confidential informant.
Later in 2018, the Drug Enforcement Administration conducted an investigation of a drug trafficking organization centered in New Castle. That investigation included court-authorized interception of communications in which Calhoun was discussing cocaine trafficking with a member of the drug trafficking organization.
Assistant United States Attorney Brendan T. Conway and Maureen Sheehan-Balchon prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.
United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung commended the Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office, Pennsylvania State Police and the Drug Enforcement Administration for their work leading to the prosecution of Donte Calhoun.
This prosecution is a result of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force investigation. The task force identifies, disrupts, and dismantles high-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten communities throughout the United States.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.