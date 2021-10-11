Hurt and disappointment were sentiments expressed in court by members of St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, about the reported theft of church funds by its former treasurer.
Thomas Teplica, 77, of 1002 Summit St. no longer is allowed inside the church, according to a sentence handed down Friday by Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge John W. Hodge.
Teplica, accused of stealing more than $27,000 from the church on East Reynolds Street on New Castle's South Side, pleaded guilty in court to one count of theft. Two other counts of theft against him will be dismissed as a result of the plea agreement.
After hearing impassioned impact statements from parishioners, Hodge ordered Teplica to serve 15 days in the Lawrence County jail, 5 1/2 months on house arrest and two years of probation. He also is ordered to hand over all of the church records still in his possession.
Teplica already has repaid a total of $27,728 in restitution, $10,000 of which went to the church's insurance company to cover his bond.
The case was prosecuted by county Assistant District Attorney Kiley Shevetz. Teplica's defense attorney was Bradley G. Olson.
Teplica had been arrested in March, 2020 by Lawrence County District Attorney's Office detectives after church members reported money missing from the church funds.
According to a criminal complaint, the missing money was noticed when the pastor's payroll checks bounced and the church board of of trustees in reviewing a roofing and anniversary fund showed that the funds were gone. The investigators determined that altogether, $21,010 was missing from the church’s bank accounts, according to the report.
The additional $6,000 Teplica repaid were missing from cash donations on record and the bank charges for insufficient funds, according to church parishioners.
The board confirmed he had sole access of the church bank accounts, including signature authority, and Teplica admitted in an interview with the detectives he used the money for other purposes, knowing he was not authorized, according to the court documents.
The Rev. Richard G. Salley as the church minister, and four parishioners attended the plea and sentencing.
Parishioner Annette Houk read a statement in court that was composed by Salley and the congregation, regarding Teplica and the reported theft.
"The parishioners always thought of Tom as a faithful servant to the church, coming from such a dedicated and loving Orthodox family," she read. "Mr. Teplica gathered our donations (cash and checks), sometimes in church envelopes sometimes not. He counted the donations in the back of the church and we thought (he) was depositing ALL the funds to our operating and project bank accounts.
"Unfortunately, we (were) unable to track all the cash donations" before Teplica created the bank deposits, she said. "Sadly, he took the Body and Blood of Jesus Christ — Communion — every week, with our donations in his pockets. He showed no indication or guilt that he was stealing funds from the church. He defrauded the church and has shown no remorse and has alienated himself from the parishioners and our church.
"The parishioners and Father Salley are devastated and in constant fear that our church may not be able to keep afloat," the statement said.
Houk, on a personal note in court, commented to Teplica, "I am not angered by this situation, but I am deeply disappointed and hurt. I only hope that one day you will realize what you have done, without excuses, and ask for ... forgiveness. I have already forgiven you."
Teplica's cousin, Linda Teplica, also gave a statement in court.
"After Rev. Sally’s paycheck bounced, Tom was questioned by church officers. He blamed the bank. And when the congregation confronted him after discovering the empty accounts, he told them they were mistaken, the money was still there," she said.
"He was given opportunities by people in the church to admit his wrongdoing, ask for forgiveness and establish a repayment plan, but multiple times he repeatedly lied and made excuses. He has yet to return church financial documents he removed from the office. Even in his last negotiation, through his lawyer, the church was threatened to accept this plea agreement, or the case could be drawn out for another one or two years. Tom had two years to show that he is sorry. We haven’t seen evidence of remorse," she said, adding he took money until there was not enough in the church account to pay a bill.
She said, "The law sets sentencing guidelines. However, I’m not convinced that 15 days in jail is enough time for Tom to contemplate his actions."
Teplica offered a brief statement in court, saying he repents for his actions and that he knows stealing is wrong. He apologized to the church members who attended the proceeding.
"These types of cases are some of the most difficult," District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa commented after the proceeding. "The victim is an organization rooted in forgiveness and understanding. The D.A.s' office is firm on punishment."
Lamancusa noted that Teplica pleaded to a felony count, and the plea was crafted after multiple meetings with the church board, and both sides arrived at a conclusion with which they were in agreement.
