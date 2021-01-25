BY MARIA BASILEO
NEW CASTLE NEWS
A former Democratic candidate for the 10th Legislative District launched a political action committee last week in the hopes of aiding others in pursuing their political aspirations.
Kolbe Cole, of Beaver Falls, created Voices PAC after meeting dozens of people on her campaign trail last year who showed interest in becoming involved in politics but were unsure of where to begin.
Cole lost her bid to unseat three-term incumbent state representative Aaron Bernstine in November by a nearly 5,000-vote margin. The district encompasses parts of Lawrence, Beaver and Butler counties.
"Running for office is hard work. I learned that first hand," Cole said. "I refuse to let the work that my team and I put in go to waste. The groundwork we laid, the people we met and the communities we touched are ready for more."
The committee plans to work with other progressive organizations to assist potential candidates in running for office by providing resources to get started as well as run successful campaigns.
"No one deserves to be silenced due to a lack of resources," Cole said. "It is time to raise our voices as one, together, and make change in western Pennsylvania."
