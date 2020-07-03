Former professional baseball player Jeff Potter will make a pit stop at Cascade Park on July 16 to help prepare a veteran memorial before it's dedicated.
The 1972 Lincoln High graduate was drafted in the sixth round by the Detroit Tigers that same year. He was a pitcher until a broken wrist ended his career.
Potter will help memorial curator Hugh Coryea to clean the Vietnam War dog tag tree memorial to honor veterans exposed to Agent Orange, as well as some other parts of the park.
The cleanup will begin at 9 a.m.
The memorial dedication ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Aug. 8 at Cascade Park.
Veterans’ families, speakers and guests from local American Legion chapters were scheduled to be in attendance, according to Coryea.
Potter runs Potter's Pirates, which is a summer tour program for kids that provides an opportunity to play baseball, learn life lessons and perform community service.
