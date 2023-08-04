A former Shenango Township bank building could be rolling in dough again by the end of the year.
Joe Saad, owner of the Pizza Joe’s restaurant in Lawrence Village Plaza, closed last week on his purchase of the one-time PNC Bank and is ready to begin making it over into his new location.
“It was a big relief,” said Saad, who closed July 24. “I was glad to get it done, and now we can focus on the renovation.”
Saad is one of three local investors who are part of a public-private partnership aimed at bringing new life to the half-empty, 1960s-era shopping center. That plan was launched earlier this year when the 26-acre facility was subdivided into nine parcels.
Owner Dennis “Chip” Harrup retained three of the parcels comprising the southern wing of the plaza. Developer Mike Wish purchased four, including the other wing and the former Kmart building, while Greg DePorzio and Saad bought one apiece. DePorzio — who will build a Coney Island restaurant on his lot — and Wish closed on their purchases earlier last month.
Saad said that he is still in the process of finalizing drawings for his new restaurant site, a process that will take some serious thought.
“The building is about a thousand square feet less than what I’m in now,” he said. “So we’re going to have to utilize every square foot. We’re planning carefully to make sure that we get the most out of it.”
Saad had been hoping to be open for business in his new location by early fall, but doesn’t think now that he’ll hit that mark.
“I thought October would be good because we’re going into the busiest time of year for me,” he said. “But we’re a little behind schedule now, so I honestly don’t know.
“I can tell you right now that I think we’ll wait until January, but I think what will happen as we get closer is that I’ll push and say, ‘Let’s get in there now.’ So I just don’t know when it will be, but I’m anxious to get in there, I’ll tell you that.”
One thing he is sure about is taking advantage of the former bank’s drive-through bays to create a pickup window for his restaurant.
“I think that would be a great asset to have,” he said. “Whether they order online or however, they drive through and pick it up.
“COVID changed a lot of that. The dine-in isn’t as great as it used to be. We’ll still have dine-in, it’s just that I think the pickup window will be a big plus.”
That definitely goes for the window itself. But don’t expect the bank’s pneumatic tubes to be part of the deal.
“I can’t tell you how many times people have said to me, ‘Hey, are you going to send sandwiches through those tubes?’” Saad laughed. “Yeah, that’s all I’d need, to send one on through and it comes through and splashes all over someone.”
