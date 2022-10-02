The former chief executive of the firm that purchased the former Ellwood City hospital is accused of ignoring a subpoena.
Grant White, of Americore Holdings, has been accused of ignoring a subpoena to attend a 2004 examination, or deposition hearing.
White was the former CEO and founder, of Americore, which owned the hospital from 2017 until it closed and filed for bankruptcy in January 2020. White then stepped down as company CEO.
In court documents filed Friday, it was noted that a formal subpoena was filed on Aug. 26, and formally served to White on Aug. 29.
Court papers state White failed to respond to the subpoena, nor did he bring the requested documents requested for the deposition by Sept. 12, the day that it was due, nor did he show up to the hearing on Sept. 14.
Efforts to reach White were done on Sept. 12, Sept. 13, and Sept. 19, with White's criminal counsel, Mindy Sauter, stating White would be referred with bankruptcy council.
However, no new bankruptcy council ever appeared on behalf of White. White has refused to comply with the subpoena, which seeks documents and information essential to the administration of Americore and White's estates.
A hearing has been scheduled for 9 a.m. Oct. 18, at the office of United States Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky.
The bankruptcy court is handling the ongoing bankruptcy proceedings for Americore, including the near finalized sale of the Ellwood City Medical Center to California-based Pelorus Equity Group.
Court papers state if White fails to comply in any material way with the order of the court, and will be held in contempt of court and subject to incarceration pending his compliance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.