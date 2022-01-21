Grove City College will host two-time U.S. Attorney General William P. Barr at the 14th annual Ronald Reagan Lecture at 7 p.m. Feb. 17 in Ketler Auditorium of the Pew Fine Arts Center on campus.
The lecture series regularly features noted speakers with connections to the nation’s 40th president. It is presented by The Institute for Faith & Freedom at Grove City College, a conservative think tank.
Barr will participate in a conversation with Grove City College President Paul J. McNulty ’80, himself a former deputy U.S. attorney general, and Dr. Paul Kengor, professor of political science and senior director and chief academic fellow of the institute.
The event is free and open to the public, but tickets are limited and registration is required. To register online, visit faithandfreedom.com. Registration deadline is Feb. 1.
In addition to the evening lecture, Grove City College students will have the opportunity to meet and talk with Barr about his wide-ranging career and experiences.
Barr was deputy assistant director for legal policy in the Reagan administration from 1982 to 1983. After that White House service, Barr was attorney general from 1991 to 1993 under then-President George H.W. Bush, and again from 2019 to 2020 under then-President Donald J. Trump.
