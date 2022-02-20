PITTSBURGH — The state's former acting health secretary has found a new job at UPMC.
Alison Beam, who resigned in December as acting secretary of health, will become the health care giant's new vice president of government affairs and chief government relations officer. She succeeds Scott Baker, who is retiring June 30.
“It is an honor to take on this role, as I have experienced first-hand UPMC’s firm commitment to serving the community and advocating for optimal health care for citizens of the state and beyond. My deepest gratitude to Scott for his service to the organization, and his consistent acumen and in-depth understanding of essential health care issues,” said Beam.
Baker joined the UPMC leadership team in 2012 after 32 years of government service and government affairs in both the public and private sectors at the state and federal levels.
Prior to joining UPMC, Baker served in top legislative affairs and congressional staff roles as secretary of legislative affairs for former Pennsylvania Governor Tom Ridge and held senior positions with U.S. Senator John Heinz and U.S. Congressman Tom Ridge. Baker also served as director of congressional affairs with the Federal Housing Finance Board and as senior legislative advisor with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. Following his government service, Baker was vice president of public affairs for thePittsburgh Regional Alliance supporting the Allegheny Conference on Community Development. Prior to joining UPMC, Baker was a preeminent government affairs representative for the law firm of Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney for 14 years.
During his 10 years with UPMC, Baker has helped to shape policy development of key and emerging health care priorities. To assist in the transition, Baker will continue to support UPMC in an advisory role until the end of the year.
Beam’s earlier positions included deputy chief of staff in the office of Gov. Tom Wolf and chief of staff for the Pennsylvania Insurance Department. Beam also was director of public policy for Independence Blue Cross. Beam earned a law degree from Drexel University and an undergraduate degree in health policy and administration from Penn State.
