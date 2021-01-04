Electrical power was expected to be restored by 6 p.m. Monday to several industries along Route 551 after a forklift knocked down three power poles in the village of Pulaski.
Pulaski Township fire chief Guy Morse said the driver, David Clark, 54, of Warren, Ohio, working for ACV Enviro, became entrapped inside the machinery when the accident occurred in front his employer's business around 10:15 a.m. Monday.
Chad Adams, the Pulaski police officer in charge, said a tractor-trailer was pulling into the business and Clark emerged in the forklift with the appendage lifted up and it pulled down the wires. It also sheared off three poles that had electrical and phone lines, and each of the poles had a transformer on it, Adams said. He said the forklift was on private property when the damage occurred.
No injuries were reported.
Morse said Clark was entrapped because of the live wires that fell on his forklift, and it took Penn Power about 35 minutes to arrive and de-energize the wires before firefighters could clear them so he could get out.
The fire department temporarily shut down a section of Mercer Street because of the hazard, he said. The Shenango Volunteer Fire Department of Mercer County assisted with the road closer on the northern end. There was no damage to the forklift, he said.
A second set of lines was pulled down about 800 to 1,000 feet from where Clark was trapped, Morse said, adding that some industrial customers along Route 551, including several within an industrial park, were still without power around 3 p.m.
Penn Power reported on its FirstEnergy website that as many as 20 customers were without power and that its estimated repair time was 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.