It’s billed as a day to give high school students who plan to become engineers a taste of the field.
Dave Barensfeld, though, conceded that it’s also kind of a big “help wanted” ad.
Barensfeld is the chairman of the board of The Ellwood Group, which hosted its 14th annual High School Engineering Day on Thursday at its Ellwood Quality Steels plant on Moravia Street.
“We are in the recruiting business,” he said. “We are growing as a company. We’ve been around for 110 years, and we plan to be around as a family-owned company for another 100 years. And we need more engineers.
“We already have recruited a number of good engineers into our company from people who presented in earlier years at this event.”
He noted that The Ellwood Group makes parts for both business and America’s military.
“These are important parts, and this is an important business,” Barensfeld said, “and we need young people who are going to come into our ranks.”
Carrie Rust, The Ellwood Group’s vice president of human resources, noted that experience in engineering can have far-reaching effects in the students’ lives.
“When you think about it, what does an engineer do? They solve problems,” she said. “We’re problem solvers.
“Like David said, we are in the recruiting business, and not just for engineers. If you think about what it takes to run a successful company, you have HR, you have accounting, you have purchasing. All of those types of skills, what do they require? Problem solvers.”
Traditionally, Engineering Day has involved high school juniors and seniors creating and presenting engineering projects of their own devising. This year, though, the format changed.
“We chose three engineers (Colin Galey, Stephen Rooney and Mike Wilkes) from EQS and had them describe situations they actually have to solve,” explained Lynda Jaworski-Rapone, director of Lawrence County School to Work, which collaborates with The Ellwood Group on the day. “We sent those problems out to the schools as challenges to the students, asking them how they would solve them if they were EQS engineers.”
Each of the three challenges was tackled by three schools. They included developing a way to grind forgings more ergonomically, devising tests to identify the metal in each of four cubes, and selecting the best material out of four possibilities to use for brackets in an electric arc furnace.
The engineers and others then voted on each school’s PowerPoint presentation, based on quality of the students’ research, how they identified the solution, ability to explain their conclusions and quality of their presentations.
Riverside High took first place in the forgings challenge, even designing what the students described as a combination grinder and weed-whacker as an ergonomic solution.
Those testing the metal cubes used various methods to identify each, including testing for magnetic properties, density and resistance to corrosion and electricity. The presentation of Lincoln High — which also tested for a reaction to nitric acid — was voted the best.
New Castle High’s team took first place for its approach to determining the best material for the arc furnace brackets.
When the presentations concluded, the students were divided into groups and given a tour of the Ellwood plant.
Afterward, Shane Cox of Wilmington said he now realizes that “the process of making steel is a lot more complicated than I thought. And I thought that it was pretty cool that they do it all in one place — they melt it down, harden it up again and ship it out.”
Shane and his fellow students tested the materials of the four metal cubes. He said they looked to their engineering and physics teachers, as well as the internet, for help getting started, “but once we started doing it, it was pretty easy.”
He even ended up learning something from other students at Thursday’s event.
“All the groups did a lot of the same stuff, but the one that did the acidity test (Lincoln), that was pretty smart,” he said. “We thought about doing that but we didn’t know how to do it, so we went to a different test.”
Angela Volpe of Lincoln High said her group “just did a lot of research and found some experiments online, and just did what we could with our resources.”
As for the plant tour, “I’ve never been in a place like that, so I learned what it looks like and how everything runs,” she said. “It was pretty cool.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.