A forensic pathologist said Andre Robinson was shot five times with a medium-caliber gun and two of the bullets were fatal.
Dr. Todd Luckasevic, who performs forensic autopsies for coroners in Lawrence and other counties, was a key witness before the jury Wednesday in the homicide trial of 35-year-old Tyler McMillan, who is accused of killing Robinson.
Another key witness, Sierra Gasser, said she was in the car when Tyler McMillan and three others went to McGrath Manor the early morning that Robinson was shot to death, and McMillan and Khalil Newman got out of the car. Gasser said she saw a gun in McMillan’s lap while they were in the car. When the two men left the car, she heard gunfire, she said. She told the court she was offered immunity from conspiracy-related charges in the homicide because she agreed to testify.
Robinson, 25, was found dead of five gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of his red Chevrolet Equinox in a lot behind McGrath Manor at 814 W. Washington St. on March 24, 2020. Tyler McMillan is charged as one of three co-conspirators in his death.
Also arrested and charged were Khalil Newman and Karalinn Perrotta, in connection with Robinson’s death.
The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Luann Parkonen and William Flannery. John Bongivengo is McMillan’s court-appointed defense attorney.
Luckasevic all gunshots were likely to have been fired from behind from the same type of bullet.
Luckasevic’s testimony was consistent with other testimony in the trial that started Monday in the court of Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge J. Craig Cox, that the back driver’s side window of Robinson’s vehicle was shattered when his body was found.
One medium-caliber deformed full metal jacket bullet killed Robinson hit him in the left side of his back, fractured his rib and lacerated the lobe of his left lung, Luckasevic said. It hit the ninth vertebra and hit the spine between the fifth and sixth vertebrae. He told the court that would have been a fatal injury.
The second bullet, which he said would have been immediately incapacitating and fatal, entered Robinson’s head from the back of the neck. The bullet fractured the first cervical vertebra and lacerated the spinal cord and part of the brain and lodged in the skull. It entered from left to right and upward, he said.
Other nonfatal wounds were suffered in the lower left back in the vertebra, right shoulder blade and in his right shoulder.
Luckasevic also removed an old bullet wound from scar tissue, indicating Robinson had been shot previously and not recently.
WITNESS TESTIMONY
Gasser testified Robinson sent her a message to meet up with him the night of March 23. She said she knew McMillan through her friend Karalinn Perrotta. She said she also knew Newman. She related Perrotta and McMillan were involved in robbing Robinson’s best friend, and Robinson reportedly retaliated by firing shots at Perrotta’s car while her children were in it. Perrotta and McMillan, who were dating, talked about killing Robinson.
That night when Gasser was in the car with McMillan, Perrotta and Newman, Perrotta instructed her to send messages to Robinson on a downloaded “Text Now” app that hides a call’s location and arranged to meet him, she told the court.
She said they all met earlier at a friend’s house on Lee Avenue and McMillan and Perrotta talked about wearing special dark clothing turned inside out to do the killing. They picked up Newman then went back to his house so he could change his clothes, she said, noting Perrotta was driving. She said Perrotta put makeup over McMillan’s tattoo.
She said they drove to Robinson Street, near McGrath Manor, and McMillan had the gun in his lap.
“They said they were going to get this MF,” she said. “Then Project (McMillan) and Newman got out of the vehicle.”
Gasser said she then heard about five to seven gunshots and McMillan and Newman got back into the vehicle. She said that McMillan said, “We got that MF,” and he said they shot him in the back of the head.
She described Newman afterward as “scared,” and said McMillan and Perrotta “were happy about it.”
She said that Perrotta was so excited about it she wanted to go to bed with McMillan and they were laughing. Gasser said that they went from there to the West Side Market to buy papers for marijuana, then they went back to the house on Lee Avenue.
Gasser said Perrotta and McMillan instructed her to send text messages to Robinson after the shooting. She sent about 10 of them that went unanswered. Perrotta told her to do that so people would think she and McMillan were having sex the whole time, Gasser explained.
She said McMillan told her “that if I had to tell on him, it was OK.”
BALLISTICS ANALYSIS
The prosecution also called on state police Sgt. Richard Podbielski, a ballistics expert of the Erie crime lab, who testified through markings that the bullets were all discharged from the same firearm.
A highly specialized computer program developed by the FBI can tell what guns fire what bullets, Podbielski continued. That program, used to analyze the bullets, came back that they were fired from a pistol manufactured by SCCY Industries, an industrial manufacturer, and that was the only result the database showed, he said, adding that it is an accurate database.
Glenn Samuels, a resident of McGrath Manor, also took the witness stand and said he saw someone firing a gun into a vehicle in the back lot through his apartment window, but he could not say who the gunman was.
“It took my breath away,” he said. “I was shocked. It was crazy, man.”
He said he did not call the police because he was afraid the shooter saw him watching and would retaliate.
According to a criminal complaint filed against McMillan, detectives initially learned through their investigation that Robinson was killed as a result of a feud between them. The investigation revealed McMillan, Newman and Perrotta planned to kill him, the complaint states.
The city police critical incident response team arrested McMillan and Perrotta, 26, at a property on Lathrop Street, and Newman, 28, was arrested at a house on Lutton Street.
McMillan is charged with homicide and prohibited possession of a firearm as a felon. His firearms charge will be tried separately, according to court records.
Newman and Perrotta both were charged with conspiracy to commit criminal homicide. Newman is awaiting trial and is in the Lawrence County jail. Information about the status of Perrotta’s charges was unavailable.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
