The forensic pathologist who performed the autopsy on Alissa Jones testified in court Tuesday that she died from multiple serious internal injuries.
Dr. Andrea McCollom of Cleveland was one of several witnesses in the ongoing trial of Robert Hodge, 48, of North Beaver Township, who is accused of hitting the 19-year-old Jones while driving a tractor-trailer through West Pittsburg, then leaving the accident scene.
Jones was standing near her father’s car outside of his home on Center Avenue just after 11 p.m. on July 31, 2019, when she was struck down. She was flown to St. Elizabeth’s Youngstown Hospital, where she underwent extensive surgery on her left leg and was placed on life support until her death on July 2.
Hodge is facing multiple criminal charges, including an accident involving a death, homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, reckless driving, careless driving, providing false reports and driving with a hazardous brake system, plus seven counts of driving with unsafe equipment. He has been free on bond since charges were filed against him in February 2020.
Tuesday was the second day of Hodge’s trial in the courtroom of senior visiting Common Pleas Judge William R. Cunningham of Erie. Lawrence County’s four common pleas judges have recused themselves from the case, because Hodge is related to one of them.
McCollum and the jury were shown multiple photos of the deceased Jones’ body. The doctor described her injuries in detail to a predominantly female jury.
Four men and 10 women comprise the 14 member jury, which includes two alternate jurors.
Jones’ injuries, according to the pathologist, included a broken tibia and femur — the two major long bones in her left leg, a surgically amputated pinky toe on her left foot, injuries to the brain that included bleeding and swelling toward her spinal cord, eight fractured ribs, bleeding between the lining of the rib and lung, a contusion on her diaphragm which complicated her ability to breathe and deliver oxygen to the brain, a lacerated liver, a hemorrhage of her kidney, several fractures in her pelvis, and 1.5 liters of blood in her abdomen, McCollum said. She noted that the human body typically contains five liters of blood.
McCollum continued that while she was hospitalized, Jones had been given fentanyl, a powerful opioid with psychological and physiological effects that slows the respiratory rate.
“She already had oxygen problems because of her injuries,” she said. “It’s a fine balance the doctors have to make (when someone is) in respiratory failure.”
She concluded that all of Jones’ injuries happened at the same time, so they all contributed to her death.
According to Jones’ death certificate, Mahoning County Coroner Dr. David M. Kennedy determined that the manner of her death to have been accidental, McCollom said.
Testifying again Tuesday was New Castle police patrolman James Heaney, who investigated the case. New Castle police Cpl. Richard E. Conti Jr. and James Lombardo, the state police Motor Carrier Enforcement Officer, also gave testimony about the inspection of Hodge’s truck, how they found the truck after the accident, and about Hodge’s statements to them.
Their testimony revealed that Hodge lives on McBride Road, and that his business on Gilmore Road is the address listed on his driver’s license.
Prosecutor Kara M. Rice, deputy state attorney general, said she expects the case to go to the jury for deliberation and a verdict sometime Thursday.
Defense attorney Stephen Colafella is representing Hodge in the trial.
