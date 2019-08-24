Forbush's Drive-In to replace guide rail

There will be a new item coming to Forbush’s Drive-In, but it is not a new flavor of ice cream.
J.D. Krepps, who is a relation to Forbush’s original owners and currently runs the ice cream stand, said the business will be getting a new guide rail after PennDOT removed the old one earlier this week.
Krepps said the Route 65 was paved in front of the popular ice cream haven last summer, and PennDOT contacted Krepps’ father and informed him the substandard, antiquated guide rails would be removed.
“A year went by and nothing was done,” Krepps said. “We made the assumption they changed their minds, forgot or something else.”
PennDOT spokesman Steve Cowan said in an email to the News, “Guiderail is reviewed as part of most design projects — things like proper end treatments, damage and whether it is warranted."
“This particular guide rail was noted as substandard in all three regards when we field viewed the projects.”
Cowan said the terminal end sections of the guide rail were relatively old with some corrosion, and upon further investigation “it was found not to be Department guide rail, and it was further found to be located within our right-of-way.”
Krepps told the News on Thursday evening he has contacted a company who will put in a new barrier as he was worried about customer safety. He said the original barrier was installed in 1973 by a PennDOT contractor.
“We got in contact with a company who installs guard rails,” Krepps said. “We will install them a little farther off the roadway and pay for it ourselves to take care of the issue. But it will be a week or two before they can get here.
“We do have a solution in the works that we plan on doing. My concern is traffic is not the safest in this area. I want something there to protect the people.”
