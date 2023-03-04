Births
• To Robert Dennis IV and Aaliyah Pounds, of New Castle, a son, on March 2, 2023, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
• To Greg and Harli Respress, of New Castle, twin daughters,on Feb. 28, 2023, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Davion Antonio Johnson, 22, of Detroit, charged by New Castle police with DUI, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, possession of a firearm prohibited and firearm not to be carried without a license.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Terrence E. Posey, 27, of New Castle, charged by Union Township police with simple assault.
