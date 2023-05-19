District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Trayshawn Isaac Johnson Meyers, 18, of Warren, Michigan, trespass.
•Anthony Eugene Dennis, 58, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Nicole Carothers, 45, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with robbery, firearms carried without a license, terroristic threats, reckless endangerment, possession with intent to deliver and drug possession.
State police charged the following:
•Billy James Haswell, 33, of Ellwood City, DUI .
•Louis Jonathan Ferrante, 20, of Wampum, small amount of marijuana possession, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock.
•Harley Lynn Brunswick, 29, of New Castle, small amount of marijuana possession, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Jason Christopher Fronius, 41, of New Castle, charged by Union police with false identification to law enforcement officer.
