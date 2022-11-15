Corrections
Local. The Mohawk school district pays $20,106.40, per employee, per year, in family plan health care costs, with $17,726.40 being for annual premium costs, and $2,380 in deductibles for a family medical plan. Each employee pays $420 for a deductible. This information was incorrect in Monday’s newspaper.
Local. School board member Edmund Retort Jr. is not a volunteer nor affiliated with the Mohawk varsity football team. This information was incorrect in Monday’s newspaper.
Police
STATE
•Accident. Derek R. Monaci, 33, of Conway reportedly swerved to miss a deer when his Cadillac Escalade went through a field and struck a hill and the vehicle turned onto its side around 10:20 p.m. Saturday. He was taken to a hospital for unknown injuries. Police said charges are pending.
•Accident. An unknown vehicle went through a field and a yard, clipping a utility pole and damaging two corner fences at 8:40 p.m. Saturday, along State Route 956 in Washington Township.
•Accident. A Ford Mustang driven by Tyler M. Bettner, 20, of Ellwood City hit a Kia Optima driven by Rashon Patterson, 26, of New Castle, at 7 p.m. Saturday on Wilson Avenue in Perry Township. No injuries were reported.
•Theft. A mailbox with a post was reported stolen on Wednesday from outside of a house on Nashua Road in Wilmington Township.
•Theft. Two Fiat catalytic converters were reported stolen from a truck parked along Harlansburg Road in Scott Township around 2:30 a.m. Nov. 7.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Jeremy L. Perrine, 45, of New Castle, simple assault, harassment.
•Terrell Johnson, 25, of New Castle, endangering the welfare of children, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, harassment.
•Larissa Spencer, 23, of New Castle, endangering the welfare of children, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, harassment.
•David Joseph Quear Jr., 31, of New Castle, possession of a firearm prohibited, firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of a controlled substance.
•Michael Alan Cox Jr., 32, of New Castle, simple assault, harassment.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Micah Daniel Peffert. 31, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with corruption of minors, indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, indecent assault without consent of other, harassment.
Pennsylvania State Police charged the following:
•Cinnamon Carla Clark, 35, of New Castle, DUI.
•Vernon Lee McKinney Jr., 38, of New Castle, DUI, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Kenneth Lee Brown, 27, of New Castle, DUI.
•Mariah Lyn Myers IV, 21, of New Castle, marijuana/small amount personal use.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Joshua Robinson, 34, of New Castle, charged by Union Township police with aggravated assault, simple assault, strangulation, harassment.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
Neshannock Township police charged the following:
•Jasmine Golden Moyer, 24, of New Castle, DUI.
•Robert Joseph Pimental, 66, of New Castle, DUI.
