District Judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•George Edward Threats III, 29, of New Castle, seven violations of the Controlled Substances Act and three traffic-related summaries.
•Jamie Lee Gilmore, 46, of New Castle, trespass.
•Chuck Gerald Chism Jr., 32, of New Castle, five violations of the Controlled Substances Act.
•Scott John Cartwright, 42, of New Castle, five violations of the Controlled Substances Act and two traffic-related summaries.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
State police charged the following:
•Shane Douglas Craft, 35, of Enon Valley, criminal trespass, trespass, evading arrest.
•James J. Lynch Jr., 48, of New Castle, four violations of the Controlled Substances Act and three traffic-related summaries.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
New Castle police charged the following:
•David Morales-Fernandez, 42, of New Castle, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of simple assault and reckless endangerment.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
State police charged the following:
•Lauren Rachel Rahner, 31, of New Castle, DUI and three traffic-related summaries.
