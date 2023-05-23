District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Christopher Francis Johnson, 47, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with strangulation, unlawful restraint, simple assault and harassment.
Jennifer L. NICHOLSON
State Police charged the following:
•Jeremiah Samuel Davis, 34, of New Castle, DUI.
•Frederick J. Lyda, 43, of Petersburg, Ohio, DUI, drug possession.
•Tina Marie Craig, 55, of New Galilee, drug possession, disorderly conduct.
•Joshua Robert Graham, 39, of New Castle, DUI.
•Edward William Stearn, 33, of Farrell, Pa., DUI
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Joseph Hunter Trautman, 31, of Portersville, charged by Shenango police with two counts of aggravated assault, one count of reckless endangerment and one count of simple assault.
