Police
State police
•Crash. State police at Butler report at 6:51 a.m. Nov. 7 troopers responded to a crash in Jackson Township in Butler County. Robert C. Mesol, 32, of New Castle was not injured after he was traveling straight in the left southbound passing lane, and during a traffic jam an unknown vehicle then struck Mesol’s Chevrolet Cruze. Mesol pulled over in an attempt to exchange information with the other driver, who instead fled the scene.
•Drug possession. State police at New Castle initiated a traffic stop at 1:55 p.m. Nov. 6 on Winter Road at the intersection with Angela Lane in Union Township on a Toyota Camry because the operator of the vehicle, Kassady Lee Myers, 20 of New Castle, failed to come to a complete stop at a stop sign. Upon further investigation, the passenger in the front seat of the vehicle, Rondalyn Mae Mari Morton, 22 of New Castle, was found to be in possession of suspected marijuana. Inside the vehicle, more suspected marijuana was found, along with drug paraphernalia. Myers will be charged with failing to come to a complete stop at a stop sign, possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct. Morton will be charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct. Charges will be filed through Magisterial District Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson.
•DUI on view drugs. State police at New Castle initiated a traffic stop on a GMC Sierra at 8:44 p.m. Nov. 9 in the 300 block of East Washington Street in the city of New Castle on a GMC Sierra. The driver, Andre Darnell Layton-Robinson, 24, of New Castle failed to come to a complete stop at a nearby stop sign and for failure to have intact working lights upon his registration plate. Upon further investigation, it was determined Layton-Robinson may have been under the influence of a controlled substance and was subsequently arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of a controlled substance. Layton-Robinson was transported to UPMC Jameson for chemical testing and was later released to a sober driver. Charges will be filed through Magisterial District Judge Jerry C. Cartwright Jr.
DUI on view drugs. State police at New Castle initiated a traffic stop on a 2018 Dodge Caravan at 9:07 p.m. Nov. 7 at the intersection of Court and Milton streets in the city of New Castle because the driver, Reilly Madison Rosta, 18, of New Castle failed to come to a complete stop at a nearby stop sign. Upon further investigation, Rosta was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia, and more paraphernalia was discovered in the vehicle. Further investigation determined that Rosta may have been under the influence of a controlled substance and was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance. Rosta was transported to UMPC Jameson for chemical testing and later released to a sober driver. Charges will be filed through Magisterial District Judge Jerry C. Cartwright Jr.
•Crash. State police at New Castle responded to a crash at 6:01 a.m. Nov. 8 on U.S. 422 in Slippery Rock Township. Lucas H. Wilhite, 34 of Prospect was not injured when he lost control of his 2007 Chevy Silverado and traveled into the eastbound lane and impacted an embankment. The vehicle then overturned and slid 100 feet. Wilhite was not injured and charges for driving vehicle at safe speed will be filed.
•Crash. State Police at New Castle responded to a crash at 5:11 p.m. Nov. 9 in Wayne Township on Heinz Camp Road. A Nissan Versa was parked on a dirt cutoff and between 5 a.m. and 1 p.m., the owner went hunting in Perry Township and when he returned there was damage to the right portion of the vehicle, including scrape marks and dents, along with damage consistent with an impact. The driver was unable to call police at the scene due to poor cellular service. The crash is closed due to lack of evidence, witness and solvability factors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.