Births
To Kolten and Madeline Hoffman, of Hermitage, a daughter, born March 16, 2023, at UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
To Carl Schuster and Brianna Montgomery, of New Castle, a daughter, born March 19, 2023, at UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Scier Yuki Jackson, 27, of New Castle, charged by the Lawrence County District Attorney’s office with possession of firearm prohibited, receiving stolen property, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Amber Wells, 38, of New Castle, recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct.
•Dasia Taylor, 26, of New Castle, recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct.
•Courtney Probst, 29, of New Castle, robbery, conspiracy/aggravated assault, theft by unlawful taking.
•Kenneth Michael Graham, 38, of New Castle, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Roosevelt Currie Jr., 62, of New Castle, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property.
•Octavius Clark, 34, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Celia Elizabeth Nunnery, 37, of Ellwood City, charged by state police with marijuana-small amount personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Ryan J. Maggie, 49, of West Middlesex, charged by Pulaski Township police with simple assault.
•William Koerbel Gillespie Jr., 64, of New Castle, charged by state police with terroristic threats, simple assault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.